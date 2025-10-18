Fire Breaks Out In Amritsar-Saharsa Gareeb Rath Near Punjab's Sirhind; Dramatic Visuals Surface

Fire Breaks Out In Amritsar-Saharsa Gareeb Rath Near Punjab's Sirhind (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Ludhiana: A massive fire broke out on the Amritsar–Saharsa Garib Rath Express (12204) on Saturday morning . The blaze erupted inside the train near Punjab's Sirhind Station under the jurisdiction of the Northern Railway zone.

According to reports, as the flame was seen coming out of the train, it was stopped immediately. A firefighting operation was launched immediately. Dramatic visuals of the fire also surfaced online.

Visuals From The Spot:

VIDEO | Sirhind, Punjab: A major train accident was averted near Sirhind railway station when a fire broke out in the Garib Rath Express travelling from Amritsar to Saharsa, just half a kilometre ahead of Ambala. The train was halted immediately after smoke was seen billowing… pic.twitter.com/vXwHoqTEJB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2025

In the visuals, flame could be seen billowing out of the coach, creating panic among the passengers. There were no reports of any casualties due to the blaze. After receiving the information, senior officials rushed to the spot.

Passengers present in the coach where the fire broke out were immediately evacuated and were shifted to another compartment.

The reason for the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, train operations were disrupted on the route. According to reports, the rain will resume its journey soon.