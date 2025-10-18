 Fire Breaks Out In Amritsar-Saharsa Gareeb Rath Near Punjab's Sirhind; Dramatic Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFire Breaks Out In Amritsar-Saharsa Gareeb Rath Near Punjab's Sirhind; Dramatic Visuals Surface

Fire Breaks Out In Amritsar-Saharsa Gareeb Rath Near Punjab's Sirhind; Dramatic Visuals Surface

A massive fire broke out on the Amritsar–Saharsa Garib Rath Express (12204) on Saturday morning .

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 10:27 AM IST
article-image
Fire Breaks Out In Amritsar-Saharsa Gareeb Rath Near Punjab's Sirhind (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Ludhiana: A massive fire broke out on the Amritsar–Saharsa Garib Rath Express (12204) on Saturday morning . The blaze erupted inside the train near Punjab's Sirhind Station under the jurisdiction of the Northern Railway zone.

According to reports, as the flame was seen coming out of the train, it was stopped immediately. A firefighting operation was launched immediately. Dramatic visuals of the fire also surfaced online.

Visuals From The Spot:

In the visuals, flame could be seen billowing out of the coach, creating panic among the passengers. There were no reports of any casualties due to the blaze. After receiving the information, senior officials rushed to the spot.

FPJ Shorts
No Takers Yet: White House Meets Colleges Hesitant On Trump's Education Deal
No Takers Yet: White House Meets Colleges Hesitant On Trump's Education Deal
Gold Prices Soar To New Heights Amidst Increasing Global Uncertainties
Gold Prices Soar To New Heights Amidst Increasing Global Uncertainties
WWE Smack Down: Jacob Fatu Seen Bleeding After Backstage Attack Ahead Of No.1 Contender's Match For Undisputed Championship; Video
WWE Smack Down: Jacob Fatu Seen Bleeding After Backstage Attack Ahead Of No.1 Contender's Match For Undisputed Championship; Video
'We Will Celebrate Diwali On November 14 With NDA's Historic Win': Chirag Paswan Ahead Of Bihar Polls
'We Will Celebrate Diwali On November 14 With NDA's Historic Win': Chirag Paswan Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Passengers present in the coach where the fire broke out were immediately evacuated and were shifted to another compartment.

The reason for the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, train operations were disrupted on the route. According to reports, the rain will resume its journey soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Will Celebrate Diwali On November 14 With NDA's Historic Win': Chirag Paswan Ahead Of Bihar...

'We Will Celebrate Diwali On November 14 With NDA's Historic Win': Chirag Paswan Ahead Of Bihar...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Announces 3rd List Of 28 Candidates Ahead Of Polls

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Announces 3rd List Of 28 Candidates Ahead Of Polls

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Batch Of BrahMos Missiles In Lucknow Under...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Batch Of BrahMos Missiles In Lucknow Under...

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Criticises Rajasthan BJP Government, Says Anti-Conversion Law...

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Criticises Rajasthan BJP Government, Says Anti-Conversion Law...

Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ Category As AQI Crosses 350; Experts Warn Of...

Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ Category As AQI Crosses 350; Experts Warn Of...