'How Do Corrupt Individuals Get Whitewashed After Joining BJP?' Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Bombards Centre With Questions, Raises Various Issues

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | (File Pic)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday lambasted the centre over the naming of crucial government projects and legislations in Hindi and Sanskrit, saying that people across the nation had multiple questions.

Raising the issue of corrupt individuals being allegedly "whitewashed" after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Stalin questioned the Narendra Modi government on various issues, following the trend initiated by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu.

"Not only to the Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu, but the hearts of the people of the nation are also filled with numerous questions. I ask a few of them: How do corrupt individuals get whitewashed in the 'Washing Machine' after joining the BJP's alliance? What kind of arrogance is it to name the nation's important projects and laws only in Hindi and Sanskrit?" Stalin posted on X.

The Chief Minister further accused the Union Ministers of limiting children by propagating superstitions. He also questioned the chaos created with the help of Governors in states ruled by opposition parties.

"Why do Union Ministers themselves limit our children by teaching superstitions that go against science? What do you hope to achieve by creating chaos through Governors in states ruled by opposition parties?" Stalin said.

Questioning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise that was carried out in Bihar recently, Stain asked, "Why does SIR support vote theft that robs people's votes for the BJP's election victory? Why is there reluctance to acknowledge even the scientifically proven report from Tamil Nadu regarding the antiquity of iron?"

Further questioning the "suppression" of the Keeladi report, which unearths a sophisticated urban society that thrived thousands of years ago, Stalin demanded answers.

"Why resort to somersaults to suppress the Keeladi report? Will there be answers to all these? Or, as usual, will you start spreading false propaganda through WhatsApp University?" the CM asked.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, slammed the Union Government for deliberately denying the state of its rightful share of funds. Calling it a "political vendetta", he vowed to continue protests to secure resources for development.The FM highlighted that Tamil Nadu was entitled to Rs. 4,000 crores, but the Union Government released only Rs. 450 crores, meant for the Right to Education.

He underlined the concern of clean drinking water, stating that the drinking water projects under the Jal Jeevan mission were also impacted, as Rs. 3,407 crores are still pending from the Union Government.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)