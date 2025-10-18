Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At MPs' Flats In Brahmaputra Apartments Near Parliament; VIDEO

Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At MPs' Residences In Brahmaputra Apartments Near Parliament (Screengrab) | X/PTI

New Delhi: A fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments near Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday, October 18. Several flats of members of parliament are reportedly engulfed in the blaze.

After receiving information, six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze that erupted at the multi-storey apartments on the BD Marg. According to reports, these flats are allotted to Rajya Sabha MPs.

Visuals From The Spot:

VIDEO | Delhi: Fire breaks out at Brahmaputra Apartments in Gole market area. Efforts are underway to control the fire. More details are awaited.#FIRE #NewDelhi



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/TKPncChqIa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2025

Senior officials also rushed to the spot. A firefighting operation is currently underway to douse the blaze.

VIDEO | Delhi: A fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments in the Gole Market area. Firefighting operations are underway. More details are awaited.#Delhi #FireIncident #GoleMarket



(Source - Third party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/KvLyYjpQHf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2025

The reason for the fire is not known yet.. So far, there are no reports of any injuries in the blaze. The extent of collateral damage due to the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are still awaited.