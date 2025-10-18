Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At MPs' Flats In Brahmaputra Apartments Near Parliament; VIDEO

New Delhi: A fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments near Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday, October 18. Several flats of members of parliament are reportedly engulfed in the blaze.
After receiving information, six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze that erupted at the multi-storey apartments on the BD Marg. According to reports, these flats are allotted to Rajya Sabha MPs.
Visuals From The Spot:
Senior officials also rushed to the spot. A firefighting operation is currently underway to douse the blaze.
The reason for the fire is not known yet.. So far, there are no reports of any injuries in the blaze. The extent of collateral damage due to the fire is yet to be ascertained.
More details are still awaited.