Shashi Tharoor Skips Congress High Command Meet After Kochi Snub, Party Issues Discipline Warning

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has skipped a key meeting of the party’s high command in Delhi, sending out yet another signal of discomfort between him and the Congress leadership ahead of crucial elections.

According to sources, Tharoor chose not to attend the meeting convened to discuss election preparations after feeling sidelined at a Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) ‘Maha Panchayath’ held in Kochi on January 19. The event was addressed by Rahul Gandhi, and developments there appear to have deepened Tharoor’s dissatisfaction with both the state and central leadership.

Protocol Row at Kochi Event

Sources close to Tharoor said the seating arrangement on the dais at the Kochi event did not follow established party protocol. Despite being a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Tharoor was allegedly seated at the far end of the stage, something that did not go unnoticed by the senior leader or his supporters.

The sources further claimed that Tharoor had been informed beforehand that only Rahul Gandhi would speak at length and that other leaders would be expected to keep their remarks brief. Acting on this understanding, Tharoor reportedly structured his speech accordingly. However, several other leaders later spoke at length, which is said to have added to his displeasure.

Adding to the unease, Rahul Gandhi, during his address, mentioned several leaders by name but did not refer to Tharoor. This omission, sources said, upset the Thiruvananthapuram MP, who has often projected himself as a national-level face of the party.

High Command Pushes Discipline Line

Congress sources later told CNN-News18 that the Kochi programme was organised primarily for Rahul Gandhi and that all speakers had to wait for their turn. They sought to play down the controversy, insisting that there was no deliberate attempt to sideline anyone.

Meanwhile, the Congress high command has drawn a clear line on internal discipline. The party leadership has conveyed that indiscipline and public airing of internal issues will not be tolerated.

The message was issued after a meeting of senior leaders at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, which he chaired. The meeting was attended by Rahul Gandhi, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, general secretary in charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel, senior leader Ambika Soni, among others.

After the meeting, Venugopal told reporters that leaders had been directed to maintain complete discipline and avoid making statements to the media or on social media about internal party matters. Such issues, he said, should be raised only on party platforms. Clear instructions had been issued to refrain from public comments, he added.

While the Congress leadership is trying to project unity, Tharoor’s absence from the high command meeting underlines a deeper unease. At a time when the party needs cohesion and clarity, the episode highlights how unresolved internal sensitivities could complicate its political messaging going forward.