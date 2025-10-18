 SHOCKING! 2 Men Chop Off Woman's Fingers During Robbery Bid In Karnataka's Bengaluru, Arrested
Two men allegedly chopped a woman's fingers and robbed her in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The accused were arrested by the police, weeks after the incident.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
A representative image of crime | (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: A horrific incident surfaced from Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, where two men allegedly chopped a woman's fingers and robbed her. The incident that took place in September this year was recorded on CCTV installed in the area.

The accused have been identified as Praveen and Yoganandra. On September 13, two women, Usha and Varalakshmi, were returning home after attending a Ganesh festival orchestra, reported NDTV.

The two accused approached the two women on a bike and attempted to snatch their valuables, including their purses. As per the report, Usha handed her gold chain to the robbers as she got frightened. However, when Varalakshmi protested, one of the accused attacked her with a machete, chopping off her two fingers.

After the incident, the accused fled from the spot with Usha's gold chain. After receiving information, the police launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused. The police reportedly recovered the weapon with which Varalakhsmni was attacked and the stolen gold jewellery.

As per the report, after the incident, Yogandra travelled to Puducherry, Mumbai, and Goa. he then returned to his native Marasinganahalli village in the state. He was also involved in a murder case, officials said, as reported by the media house.

Earlier in February this year, two miscreants chopped off the fingers of a man in Punjab. One of the accused suspected that the victim, Hardeep Singh , was involved in the murder of his brother. The police have now arrested the two men, Gaurav and Tarun, after a brief shootout near the Shambhu barrier on the Punjab-Haryana border. Both Gaurav and Tarun have criminal backgrounds.

