'Isiliye Sona Aasmaan Choo Raha Hai': Netizens React To Sweet Priced ₹1,11,000 Infused With 24 Carat Edible Gold - VIDEO

Swarn Prasadam | ANI

Jaipur: The Diwali festival is underway and sweet shops are rolling out innovative sweets to enhance the festivities. A popular sweet shop in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has launched a special sweet that has become the talk of the town. This sweet named 'Swarn Prasadam' is priced at ₹111,000 per kilogram.

"Today, this sweet is the most expensive sweet in India. Its price is Rs 1,11,000. Its appearance and packaging are also very premium. It is packed in a jewellery box and its making is made from Chilgoza, which is the most expensive and premium dry fruit today," Anjali Jain, the owner of the sweet shop, was qouted as saying by news agency ANI.

Netizens React

Netizens on social media have reacted to the news. One of the users said, "Buy 10 gms gold instead, coz this sweet will make you fat plus turns literally to shit in a few hours."

Another user said, "Isiliye sona aasmaan choo raha hai...ab khaya jayega." Which roughly translates to,"This is why gold prices are rising."

A third user said, "Isko khana h ya tijori m rakhna h." which roughly translates to, "Do we eat it or keep it in a safe."

Another user questioned,"What if nobody buys it for days? Will you throw it in the garbage ?"

According to the owner of the shop, a combination of luxurious ingredients is used in this sweet, which makes it "ultra premium".

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | Owner of the sweet outlet selling Swarn Prasadam, Anjali Jain says, "Today, this sweet is the most expensive sweet in India. Its price is Rs 1,11,000. Its appearance and packaging are also very premium. It is packed in a jewellery box and its making… https://t.co/4rBqteHO99 pic.twitter.com/gHOcXyWYrE — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025

"24-carat gold, also known as Swarna Bhasma, is being infused in it. We are also applying gold work on it, bought from a Jain temple, which is animal cruelty-free. It is coated with saffron and topped with some pieces of pine nuts... hence its price is very high-end. The gold ash we have incorporated into it comes from Indian Ayurveda. So, anything that reflects Indian tradition is inherently priceless," she added.