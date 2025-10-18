 Dhanteras 2025: City-Wise Shubh Muhurat For Dhantrayodashi Puja & Auspicious Time To Buy Gold Today
Dhanteras 2025: City-Wise Shubh Muhurat For Dhantrayodashi Puja & Auspicious Time To Buy Gold Today

Dhanteras 2025: City-Wise Shubh Muhurat For Dhantrayodashi Puja & Auspicious Time To Buy Gold Today

Dhanteras 2025 is being celebrated on October 18, marking the start of Diwali festivities.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
The festival of diwali begins today! Dhanteras marks the grand beginning of Diwali celebrations across India. Falling on October 18, 2025, this day is synonymous with prosperity, health, and divine grace. While homes glow with diyas and devotion, devotees also honour Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari, the divine healer who brought Ayurveda to humankind.

Dhanteras, or Dhantrayodashi, holds immense astrological and spiritual importance. It is believed that performing the evening puja and making symbolic purchases of gold, silver, or new utensils during the shubh muhurat brings wealth and blessings for the year ahead.

Dhanteras 2025 Puja Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the most auspicious time for the Dhanteras puja falls during the Pradosh Kaal, when Goddess Lakshmi is most receptive to prayers.

Pradosh Kaal: 05:59 PM to 08:28 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 07:31 PM to 09:30 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 12:18 PM on October 18, 2025

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 01:51 PM on October 19, 2025

File Image

File Image |

City-Wise Dhanteras Shubh Muhurat & Best Time To Buy Gold

Here’s when you can perform Dhanteras Puja and make your gold or silver purchases across major Indian cities:

Mumbai: 07:49 PM – 08:41 PM

Delhi: 07:16 PM – 08:20 PM

Bengaluru: 07:39 PM – 08:25 PM

Pune: 07:46 PM – 08:38 PM

Chennai: 07:28 PM – 08:15 PM

Hyderabad: 07:29 PM – 08:20 PM

Ahmedabad: 07:44 PM – 08:41 PM

Jaipur: 07:24 PM – 08:26 PM

Gurgaon: 07:17 PM – 08:20 PM

Noida: 07:15 PM – 08:19 PM

Kolkata: 06:41 PM – 07:38 PM

Chandigarh: 07:14 PM – 08:20 PM

Why buying gold is considered auspicious

Gold has always held deep cultural and spiritual value in India. On Dhanteras, it’s believed that purchasing gold or silver invites Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings into one’s home. The act represents purity, prosperity, and positive energy. Many devotees buy gold coins embossed with images of Lakshmi, Ganesha, or Saraswati, signifying the merging of wealth, wisdom, and success.

