Dhanteras 2025: Dhanatrayodashi Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat & Pradosh Kaal Of Diwali Day 1

The festival of Diwali officially begins with Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, marking the arrival of light, wealth, and divine blessings. Celebrated on October 18, 2025, this day sets a spiritual tone for the five-day Diwali festivities. Across India, homes are lit up with diyas, echoing prayers for prosperity, health, and happiness. Devotees honour Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth; Lord Kubera, the guardian of riches; and Lord Dhanvantari, the divine healer who emerged from the ocean with the gift of Ayurveda.

Dhanteras 2025 Puja Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the most auspicious time for Dhanteras puja falls during the Pradosh Kaal, a sacred window believed to attract Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings and abundance.

Pradosh Kaal: 05:59 PM to 08:28 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 07:31 PM to 09:30 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 12:18 PM on October 18, 2025

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 01:51 PM on October 19, 2025

Performing rituals within this timeframe is said to invite prosperity and remove negativity from one’s home and life.

Dhanteras Puja Vidhi: Step-by-step ritual

The day begins with cleansing rituals: people take early baths, purify their homes, and decorate them with fresh flowers and rangoli. Offerings are made to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, followed by chanting of mantras and lighting of diyas in the evening.

Many devotees prepare sweet dishes as offerings and adorn their homes with marigold garlands and lights to welcome positive energy. At sunset, families light a four-faced diya at the main entrance, offered to Lord Yamaraja, the god of death, to ward off untimely death and ensure safety for loved ones throughout the year.

It is also customary to buy gold, silver, or utensils on this day, symbolising prosperity and renewal.

Dhanteras tradition: Lighting 13 Diyas

One of the most sacred rituals on Dhanteras is lighting 13 diyas after sunset. The number 13 holds deep spiritual meaning; it is believed to protect against misfortune and attract abundance. These diyas are placed in various corners of the house, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and the welcoming of Goddess Lakshmi into the home.