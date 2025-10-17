Dhanteras 2025: Who Is Lord Dhanvantari? God Worshiped On First Day Of Diwali

Lord Dhanvantari | Image Courtesy: Drik Panchang

The festive glow of Diwali begins with Dhanteras, a day that celebrates wealth, health, and divine blessings. But beyond the sparkle of gold purchases and diyas lies a deeper spiritual meaning. Dhanteras, observed on October 18 in 2025, is dedicated not only to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera but also to Lord Dhanvantari, the celestial physician and the divine founder of Ayurveda.

File

Who Is Lord Dhanvantari?

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Dhanvantari is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who appeared during the Samudra Manthan (the churning of the cosmic ocean). As the story goes, when gods and demons churned the ocean to obtain Amrit, the nectar of immortality, Lord Dhanvantari emerged holding the sacred pot in his hands. His appearance symbolised divine health, vitality, and healing. The day of His emergence is celebrated as Dhanteras, marking the victory of health over disease and divine order over chaos.

Revered as the “God of Ayurveda,” Lord Dhanvantari is believed to be the founder of this ancient healing science. It is said that He brought with Him not only the Amrit Kalash but also the wisdom of Ayurveda. Devotees worship Him on Dhanteras to seek blessings for good health, strength, and protection from illness.

Iconography & symbolism

In most depictions, Lord Dhanvantari stands gracefully on a lotus, wearing radiant yellow garments, as per Drik Panchang. He is often portrayed with four arms, holding a conch, the Amrit Kalash (pot of nectar), sacred Ayurvedic scriptures, and medicinal herbs. In some images, He appears with two arms, one hand holding the nectar and the other raised in Varada Mudra, a gesture of granting boons and blessings. Every element in His imagery reflects health, vitality, and spiritual purity.

Canva

Significance of Dhanteras

Falling on the Trayodashi Tithi (13th lunar day) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, Dhanteras marks the official start of the five-day Diwali festival. The term ‘Dhanteras’ comes from two Sanskrit words, Dhan meaning wealth, and Teras referring to the thirteenth day. It’s a time when people across India clean their homes, light lamps, and purchase gold, silver, or utensils as a symbol of inviting prosperity and good fortune. But Dhanteras is not only about material wealth; it’s equally about health and wellbeing, personified through the worship of Lord Dhanvantari.