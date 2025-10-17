 Dhanteras 2025: Who Is Lord Dhanvantari? God Worshiped On First Day Of Diwali
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDhanteras 2025: Who Is Lord Dhanvantari? God Worshiped On First Day Of Diwali

Dhanteras 2025: Who Is Lord Dhanvantari? God Worshiped On First Day Of Diwali

Dhanteras, observed on October 18 in 2025, is dedicated not only to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera but also to Lord Dhanvantari, the celestial physician and the divine founder of Ayurveda.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Lord Dhanvantari | Image Courtesy: Drik Panchang

The festive glow of Diwali begins with Dhanteras, a day that celebrates wealth, health, and divine blessings. But beyond the sparkle of gold purchases and diyas lies a deeper spiritual meaning. Dhanteras, observed on October 18 in 2025, is dedicated not only to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera but also to Lord Dhanvantari, the celestial physician and the divine founder of Ayurveda.

File

Who Is Lord Dhanvantari?

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Dhanvantari is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who appeared during the Samudra Manthan (the churning of the cosmic ocean). As the story goes, when gods and demons churned the ocean to obtain Amrit, the nectar of immortality, Lord Dhanvantari emerged holding the sacred pot in his hands. His appearance symbolised divine health, vitality, and healing. The day of His emergence is celebrated as Dhanteras, marking the victory of health over disease and divine order over chaos.

Read Also
Diwali 2025: Why Buying Gold & Silver On Dhanteras Invites Good Fortune; What Is The Most Auspicious...
article-image

Revered as the “God of Ayurveda,” Lord Dhanvantari is believed to be the founder of this ancient healing science. It is said that He brought with Him not only the Amrit Kalash but also the wisdom of Ayurveda. Devotees worship Him on Dhanteras to seek blessings for good health, strength, and protection from illness.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Polls 2025: NDA Leaders Assert Unity, Call Opposition 'Gang Of Cheats', Highlight Strong Public Support
Bihar Polls 2025: NDA Leaders Assert Unity, Call Opposition 'Gang Of Cheats', Highlight Strong Public Support
India Post Poised To Roll Out Guarantee-Based Service Of Mails & Parcels With Delivery Timelines Of 24 & 48 Hours
India Post Poised To Roll Out Guarantee-Based Service Of Mails & Parcels With Delivery Timelines Of 24 & 48 Hours
Navi Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Pharma Company In Rabale MIDC Area | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Pharma Company In Rabale MIDC Area | VIDEO
Mumbai Metro Line 8 DPR Submitted To Maha Govt: Gold Line To Cut Travel Time Between CSMIA And Navi Mumbai Airport To 45 Minutes
Mumbai Metro Line 8 DPR Submitted To Maha Govt: Gold Line To Cut Travel Time Between CSMIA And Navi Mumbai Airport To 45 Minutes

Iconography & symbolism

In most depictions, Lord Dhanvantari stands gracefully on a lotus, wearing radiant yellow garments, as per Drik Panchang. He is often portrayed with four arms, holding a conch, the Amrit Kalash (pot of nectar), sacred Ayurvedic scriptures, and medicinal herbs. In some images, He appears with two arms, one hand holding the nectar and the other raised in Varada Mudra, a gesture of granting boons and blessings. Every element in His imagery reflects health, vitality, and spiritual purity.

Read Also
Why Dhanteras Is Celebrated? All You Need To Know Date, Rituals, Significance & More
article-image

Canva

Significance of Dhanteras

Falling on the Trayodashi Tithi (13th lunar day) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, Dhanteras marks the official start of the five-day Diwali festival. The term ‘Dhanteras’ comes from two Sanskrit words, Dhan meaning wealth, and Teras referring to the thirteenth day. It’s a time when people across India clean their homes, light lamps, and purchase gold, silver, or utensils as a symbol of inviting prosperity and good fortune. But Dhanteras is not only about material wealth; it’s equally about health and wellbeing, personified through the worship of Lord Dhanvantari.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

When Is Diwali 2025: October 20 Or 21? Know Correct Date & Muhurat

When Is Diwali 2025: October 20 Or 21? Know Correct Date & Muhurat

Hrithik Roshan, Nora Fatehi, Sonakshi Sinha & Other B-Town Celebs Bedazzle At Ramesh Taurani's...

Hrithik Roshan, Nora Fatehi, Sonakshi Sinha & Other B-Town Celebs Bedazzle At Ramesh Taurani's...

Dhanteras 2025: Who Is Lord Dhanvantari? God Worshiped On First Day Of Diwali

Dhanteras 2025: Who Is Lord Dhanvantari? God Worshiped On First Day Of Diwali

Watch: Ananya Panday Shuts Down Fake Body Tan Rumours With Swipe Test, Says 'It’s Nothing!'

Watch: Ananya Panday Shuts Down Fake Body Tan Rumours With Swipe Test, Says 'It’s Nothing!'

Mumbai Ranks Among Top 5 Happiest Cities In The World: Survey

Mumbai Ranks Among Top 5 Happiest Cities In The World: Survey