 ‘Tech Issue’: Air India Milan–Delhi Flight Cancelled After Snag, 250 Passengers Stranded Before Diwali
HomeIndia'Tech Issue': Air India Milan–Delhi Flight Cancelled After Snag, 250 Passengers Stranded Before Diwali

'Tech Issue': Air India Milan–Delhi Flight Cancelled After Snag, 250 Passengers Stranded Before Diwali

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft faced what Air India described as an extended technical requirement, forcing the cancellation and causing travel disruptions for about 250 people.

AditiUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 02:11 PM IST
Hundreds of passengers travelling to India ahead of Diwali were left stranded at Milan’s Malpensa Airport after Air India’s Dreamliner flight AI138 to Delhi was cancelled due to a technical snag on Friday.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft faced what the airline described as an extended technical requirement, forcing the cancellation and causing travel disruptions for about 250 people.

Rebookings Coincide With Diwali Travel Rush

Air India confirmed that most affected passengers have been rebooked on flights scheduled for October 20, coinciding with the Diwali weekend. The airline said it had arranged hotel accommodation and ground assistance, including meals, for all stranded passengers. However, due to limited availability, some passengers were accommodated outside the immediate vicinity of the airport.

The airline said it was also assisting a passenger whose Schengen visa was nearing expiry, rebooking her on another airline’s flight departing Milan on October 19 to ensure compliance with visa regulations.

Passengers Voice Frustration Over Delays

Several travellers took to social media to share their experiences, citing limited facilities and long waits for information about alternative arrangements. Air India said it regretted the inconvenience caused and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting all affected passengers until their onward travel.

The Dreamliner aircraft involved is part of Air India’s Boeing 787-8 fleet, which has reported multiple technical issues in recent months. The latest incident has raised renewed questions about the reliability of the model during high-demand travel periods.

As of Friday evening, Air India teams in Milan were coordinating with airport authorities and partner airlines to complete rebookings and ensure passengers could continue their journeys at the earliest opportunity.

