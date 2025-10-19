Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Breaks Down Outside Rabri Devi’s Residence After Being Denied Ticket, Alleges Demand For ₹2.7 Crore - VIDEO

As the Bihar Assembly election heats up, political activity in the state has reached a fever pitch. While the NDA has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement, tensions persist within the Mahagathbandhan over ticket distribution, particularly between the RJD and Congress.

Amid this, a dramatic scene unfolded in Patna that left everyone stunned. Madan Shah, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader from Madhuban, broke down in tears outside former chief minister Rabri Devi’s residence after being denied a party ticket. In a viral video, he can be seen rolling on the ground and crying outside the Lalu Yadav's house.

In an emotional outburst, Shah tore his kurta and accused senior RJD leader Sanjay Yadav of demanding Rs 2.7 crore in exchange for a party ticket. “When I refused to pay, the ticket was given to someone else,” he alleged.

Speking to ANI, Madad Shah said,"...He will not form the government, Tejashwi is very arrogant, he doesn't meet people... They are distributing tickets... Sanjay Yadav is doing all this... I have come here to die. Lalu Yadav is my guru... He had said that he would give me a ticket... He gave the ticket to BJP's agent Santosh Kushwaha..."

He further said, "In 2020, Lalu ji called me to Ranchi and got a survey done on the population of the Teli community and told me that Madan Shah would defeat Randhir Singh from the Madhuban assembly constituency. Tejashwi ji and Lalu ji had called me, they had said that they would give me a ticket. I have been working for the party since the 90s. I am a poor man, I have even sold my land...". Notably, Shah had contested the 2020 election on an RJD ticket but lost by around 2,000 votes.

Hoping to secure the party symbol once again, Shah had been camping in Patna for several days. However, when the party allotted the ticket to another candidate, he reportedly lost his composure and began crying outside the Rabri residence.