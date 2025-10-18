 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Announces 3rd List Of 28 Candidates Ahead Of Polls
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Announces 3rd List Of 28 Candidates Ahead Of Polls

AAP released its third list of 28 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, adding to its earlier lists of 11 and 48 candidates. Key names include Shashi Bhushan Tiwari (Lauriya) and Arjun Kumar Sinha (Bettiah). Meanwhile, JD(U) and CPI(ML) also announced candidates. Bihar polls are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal | X - @ArvindKejriwal

Patna: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced its third list of 28 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, further intensifying its preparations for the high-stakes contest.

The third list includes Shashi Bhushan Tiwari from Lauriya, Arjun Kumar Sinha from Bettiah, Gaysaudin Samaini from Sugauli, and Ranjan Kumar from Samastipur, among others.

Earlier on Tuesday, AAP had released its second list comprising 48 candidates. As per that list, Prem Prapt Singh has been fielded from Chapra, Rajendra Prasad Singh from Lalganj, Aditya Lal from Purnia, and Inderjeet Jyotikar from Hathua.

The party's first list had included 11 candidates.

Meanwhile, CPI(ML), a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan alliance, also announced the names of 20 candidates on Saturday.

Earlier, on October 16, the Janata Dal (United) issued its second list of 44 candidates, featuring several prominent leaders, sitting MLAs, and young faces from varied professional and social backgrounds, reflecting the party's effort to balance experience with new energy.

With the release of this second list, JD(U) has intensified its election campaign across the state.

In its statement, the party congratulated all its candidates and said that the list was prepared with the aim of promoting inclusive development under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Among the key names in the JD(U) list are Dhirendra Pratap Singh alias Rinku Singh from Valmikinagar, Leshi Singh from Dhamdaha, Jayant Raj from Amarpur, Mahabali Singh from Karakat, and Sumit Kumar Singh from Chakai.

Other notable candidates include Samridh Verma (Sikta), Shweta Gupta (Sheohar), Pankaj Mishra (Runnisaidpur), Sudhanshu Shekhar (Harlakhi), Meena Kamat (Babubarhi), Sheela Mandal (Phulparas), Satish Sah (Laukaha), Aniruddh Prasad Yadav (Nirmali), Vijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), Bulo Mandal (Gopalpur), Lalit Narayan Mandal (Sultanganj), Manorama Devi (Belaganj), Chetan Anand (Navinagar), and Vibha Devi (Nawada).

Bihar is set to go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results scheduled to be declared on November 14. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17.

