'Insult To Hindu Faith': BJP Slams SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav For Calling Diya Lighting Waste Of Money

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit out at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks questioning the need to spend large sums on lighting diyas and candles during Diwali, calling his statement "shocking" and "insensitive" towards Hindu traditions.

A controversy erupted after Yadav said on Saturday, "Throughout the world, cities become beautifully illuminated during Christmas, and this festive lighting can last for months. We should take inspiration from this. Why do we need to spend money on diyas and candles, and overthink the process? We should reconsider what to expect from the government; perhaps it should be changed. We will ensure that there are more stunning lights in the future."

Reacting sharply, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya took to X and said, "Akhilesh Yadav's statement is not only shocking but also shows insensitivity towards our festivals. Diwali is a symbol of our cultural and spiritual values -- it is not just a festival of lights, but it conveys the message of the victory of light over darkness."

अखिलेश यादव का यह बयान न सिर्फ़ चौंकाने वाला है बल्कि हमारे त्यौहारों के प्रति संवेदनहीनता भी दिखाता है।



सपा प्रमुख ने कहा —



"Diyas and candles are part of our tradition, embodying the spirit and devotion of every household. Calling them a 'waste of money' is not only inappropriate but also an insult to the Hindu faith," he said.

He added that instead of comparing festivals, Akhilesh Yadav should "respect India's diverse traditions -- this is true secularism".

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also lashed out at the SP chief, saying, "At least 'Maulana' Akhilesh Yadav should not tell us how to celebrate Diwali. The enthusiasm and joy this year seem to hurt the mindset of people like him, who oppose Sanatan traditions."

"Lighting diyas and firecrackers is part of India's culture. Maulana Akhilesh Yadav doesn't understand this, as he only cares about vote banks and has nothing to do with Indian civilisation. This is why the public rejects him every time," he added.

The backlash comes as Ayodhya gears up for the grand culmination of its ninth edition of Deepotsav, which began on October 17. The celebrations will peak on Monday with the lighting of 26,11,101 diyas across 56 ghats along the Saryu River, setting a new record in the city's spiritual festivities.

Deepotsav 2025 is showcasing an extraordinary scale of participation -- 26 lakh diyas, 2,100 Vedic scholars, 1,100 drones, and 33,000 volunteers -- in a vibrant fusion of devotion, culture, and technology, reflecting Ayodhya's growing stature as a global symbol of faith and heritage.

