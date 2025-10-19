 Karnataka HC Allows RSS Centenary March In Chittapur On November 2
Karnataka HC Allows RSS Centenary March In Chittapur On November 2

The Karnataka High Court’s Kalaburagi Bench has permitted the RSS to hold its centenary march in Chittapur on November 2 after authorities initially denied permission citing law and order concerns. The court asked organisers to file a fresh application and directed the government to allot separate timings for different processions.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka HC Allows RSS Centenary March In Chittapur On November 2 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kalaburagi: The Karnataka High Court on Sunday granted permission for the centenary march of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Chittapur town on November 2.

Asking the event organisers to submit a fresh application, the court also instructed the government to consider the plea and adjourned the matter to October 24.

The Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court passed the order while taking up the petition on an emergency basis.

Ashok Patil, the Kalaburagi District RSS leader, had filed the petition challenging the denial of permission by government authorities to conduct the march in Chittapur despite submitting an application and completing the required procedures.

Bihar: Car Overturns Near Patna Airport Terminal; No Casualties Reported (Video)
article-image

The bench, headed by Justice M.G.S. Kamal, while examining the petition, asked which authority is legally empowered to grant permission for such a march.

Senior counsel Arun Shyam, appearing for the petitioner, stated that the application was first submitted to the police on Monday and later to the Executive Magistrate on Friday. However, permission was denied on October 19.

The bench further questioned whether permission is required for a march when it is not a protest. It also sought clarity on the legal provisions that mandate such permission. Counsel for the petitioner argued that there is no clear law governing this matter.

On behalf of the government, counsel submitted that the permission was denied, keeping law and order concerns in mind, as other organisations such as the Bhim Army and Dalit Panthers had also sought permission to stage processions.

'Govt Officials Are Not Supposed To Participate In...': HM Parameshwara Clarifies Rules After...
article-image

The High Court directed the government to allot different timings for processions by various organisations. The court also recorded that the RSS has conducted marches at 250 locations across the state without any untoward incidents being reported.

The RSS has approached the Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court, challenging the Chittapur Tahsildar's order denying permission for its centenary procession in Chittapur town. The centenary march was scheduled for October 19.

RDPR, IT, and BT Minister Priyank Kharge represents the Chittapur constituency. He had recently sought a ban on RSS activities, triggering a row.

