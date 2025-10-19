'Govt Officials Are Not Supposed To Participate In...': HM Parameshwara Clarifies Rules After Karnataka Officer Suspended Over RSS Event

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara | File Pic

Bengaluru: Highlighting the basis for the suspension reports of a Karnataka officer suspended for allegedly attending a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event, State Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday reiterated that any official in the government service is "not supposed to participate in these kinds of organisations".

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, "They have guidelines that any official in an official capacity, when you are still in the government service, you're not supposed to participate in these kinds of organisations. That is why the action has been taken..."

#WATCH | Bengaluru | On reports of Karnataka officer suspended for allegedly attending RSS event, State Home Minister G Parameshwara says, "They have guidelines that any official in official capacity when you are still in the government service, you're not supposed to participate… pic.twitter.com/C5DJRlZNc8 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2025

Commenting on an RSS procession in Kundapura, the Home Minister asserted that officials are required to adhere strictly to service guidelines, which restrict participation in political or ideological organisations while in active government service.

"Yesterday, the orders have been issued after the cabinet took a decision banning all these kinds of organisations using government schools, colleges and the grounds... So that has been banned. That order was issued yesterday, and now they have to give effect to that," the Home Minister said.

Earlier, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, accusing the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution".

Priyank Kharge had alleged that government officers speak against the Congress government in the State at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) events.

Tumkuru | On threats to state minister Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara says, "The person who threatened Priyank Kharge has been arrested and brought from Maharashtra. We will take legal action against the accused. We will increase security for Priyank… pic.twitter.com/d8puRGX97i — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2025

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Vishva Hindu Parishad National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal on Saturday slammed Congress over their attempt to restrict the activities of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the state, saying that the party is "writing its own obituary."

Vinod Bansal's remarks came as the Karnataka government is mulling over new rules to restrict RSS activities in the state after its minister, Priyank Kharge, called for action against the organisation.

Vinod Bansal said that the "drama" in Karnataka is going to rise due to the rise of two princes (Priyank Kharge and Rahul Gandhi) in Congress.

"The way drama unfolds in Karnataka, the two princes are rising within Congress... They have no work to do. They believe that speaking ill of RSS and advocating for its ban will give them some media clout," he said.

"They are currently entangled in this nasty situation... By discussing banning RSS, Congress is essentially writing its own obituary... Their leaders are taking dangerous actions for the party. I feel confident because if they ban RSS, our work will multiply four times," he added.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday informed that the state is mulling new laws against the RSS and has decided to strengthen the existing laws of non-participation of government employees in any political activities.

