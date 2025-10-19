Bullet Found In Passenger’s Bag At Hyderabad’s Moosapet Metro Station

Hyderabad Metro Security Recovers 9mm Bullet From Passenger’s Bag | Representative Image

Hyderabad: A bullet was recovered from a passenger at Hyderabad Metro Station here, police said.

A 9 mm bullet was found in the bag of a youth at Moosapet Metro Station on Saturday night. The passenger was identified as Mohammed, a native of Bihar, who works in a fabrication unit here.

The incident came to light when Mohammed placed his bag for screening before boarding the metro. Security personnel at the station noticed the bullet during the screening of the luggage and immediately alerted the higher officials.

The passenger was detained and handed over to police. On a complaint by the Metro security officials, a case was registered at Kukatpally Police Station.

Police launched an investigation to determine how the bullet came into the passenger's possession. A police officer said they were questioning the youth, who resides in Pragathinagar.

Moosapet Metro Station last month witnessed a stabbing incident. A 19-year-old girl was injured in an attack by her boyfriend.

Read Also Rituals For Those Who Like To Keep It Simple Celebrating Diwali With Grace And Spirituality

The accused, 20, allegedly stabbed the woman in the stomach with a blade in a fit of rage. Police investigations revealed that the accused was upset as she was avoiding him because of his alcohol addiction.

According to police, the two had studied together at a government school in Moosapet until Class 10 and had got into a relationship. Even after discontinuing their studies due to financial reasons, they continued their friendship. Recently, the relations turned sour when the accused developed alcohol addiction, and she started avoiding him because of the addiction.

Meanwhile, police in Nizamabad town of Telangana continued the hunt for the accused who allegedly killed a police constable.

The constable was allegedly stabbed to death by a habitual offender after being caught in connection with a bike theft case in Nizamabad on the night of October 17.

Constable E. Pramod, 42, along with his nephew, went to arrest Riyaz. Pramod was riding the bike while his nephew was pillion-riding, and the accused was made to sit between them.

Read Also Explore How Mumbai’s Bohra Muslims Celebrate Diwali With Tradition And Festivities

The 24-year-old accused suddenly attacked Pramod with a knife. When Pramod's nephew tried to prevent him, the accused stabbed him as well. Two aides of Riyaz came on a bike and took him away. Though a Sub-Inspector tried to stop them, they attacked him as well.

When Pramod was shifted to a hospital, he was pronounced dead by doctors. Pramod's nephew was undergoing treatment.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)