Rituals For Those Who Like To Keep It Simple Celebrating Diwali With Grace And Spirituality

Diwali is often associated with grandeur, crackers, and big bashes but over the years, people have also started to look inwards, be more mindful and actually live the spiritual meaning behind the celebration. For many, the essence of Diwali lies in keeping it simple. No big bash! No extravagant celebrations. Instead, being mindful of the things they do and choices they make this Diwali. If you are one of them, here are some quite and cute things you can do to keep it simple.

Declutter

Well, every household in India undergoes deep cleaning, every Diwali as Ma Lakshmi visits our house. Bindiya Ahuja, 31, from Philadelphia, shares, “My keep-it-simple Diwali ritual is to clean my house. I love deep cleaning every year. It keeps me sane. Also, to welcome Lakshmi Ma to our house, we should clean our house and then decorate it with elegance.”

Decluttering is not just about tradition, but it also has psychological benefits. According to a 2011 study by Princeton University Neuroscience Institute, cluttered environments can increase stress and limit focus. Cleaning before Diwali, therefore, not only honors tradition but also creates mental clarity, a perfect stage for joy and reflection. How about including this in your simpler joyous rituals?

Furry fun

Diwali is the perfect time to share some festive cheer with your furry friends. They may not step out but you can celebrate with them at home. Shubhii Verma, 29, founder of Katmon, says, “I love celebrating Diwali with my dog. Together, we stay indoors, cherishing the festive spirit with simple dressing up and play. We don’t step out much as it disturbs him because of the crackers.”

Mridu Malhotra, 30, Delhi, shares the sentiment. “I am super excited to share the festive cheer with my dog. We are going to play around our plants, watch movies, and have some good time.”

But, yes, remember to stay indoors with your furry friends. Studies have shown that noise from firecrackers can severely stress pets, increasing heart rate and anxiety levels. Simple indoor celebrations can honor the festive spirit without harming our animal companions, allowing everyone in the family, four-legged or otherwise, to feel safe and included.

Meditate

This Diwali, take some time out to look deeper within yourself. Master peace and manifest good health, wealth and positivity. Meditation has proven benefits for mental health. Research published in Frontiers in Psychology (2020) indicates regular meditation reduces stress, enhances focus, and increases emotional resilience. Diwali meditation, in particular, helps align intention with gratitude, creating a mindful start to the new year.

Anjali Allahbadia, 41, shares, “I meditate every day, but on Diwali, I meditate longer to manifest health, wealth, and wellbeing for my loved ones. It keeps me grounded amid all the festive chaos.”

Simpler joys, family time

Diwali is an opportunity to bond. Families can light a few diyas together, share stories, or play board games. Psychologists suggest that shared rituals strengthen relationships and improve collective well-being. A 2022 study by the University of California showed that even short, intentional family rituals create a sense of belonging and emotional security.

Somya Khurana, visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist, shares, “Diwali is to awaken the deepened sense of the light within, to light up the light within. The reflection of the Diyas is the light within. After Dhan Tiras, where we invoke the Lord of Dhan, it is important that we actually sit at home and celebrate time with our family, rejoicing in love, rejoicing in care, talking, creating the atmosphere for the divine light to enter our home. We keep our house clean, we meditate, we pray, we create small, small things together, which brings laughter and joy.”

DIY Diwali stuff

Instead of buying elaborate decorations, create small handmade accents at home. Drawing a tiny rangoli, preparing a simple sweet at home, or exchanging handwritten notes fosters presence and mindfulness. These gestures not only reduce shopping stress, but also add a personal touch that commercial decorations often lack.

Mindful celebrations

Simple Diwali can also be eco-conscious. Replacing firecrackers with LED lights, using organic colors for rangoli, and donating to those in need are ways to celebrate without contributing to noise or air pollution. In fact, planting would be a great idea, this Diwali. Take a conscious step towards environment. It will bring inner peace to you, for you.

Reflection and gratitude

Take a moment for reflection. Write down wishes, intentions, or gratitude for the past year. Gratitude journaling has been linked to increased happiness and decreased depressive symptoms for years. Diwali is the perfect time to combine this practice with a spiritual ritual, lighting a diya while reflecting on personal growth.

This year, let the light within guide the light around you. Skip the big Diwali bash and enjoy the simpler things of life.