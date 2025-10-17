Video: Man Seen Running Shirtless After Bee Attack In UP's Bareilly

A man on a scooter faced a bee attack in the Cant Police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Friday. Several videos capturing the incident have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, the man can be seen walking on the road while warding off bees trying to sting him.

His scooter can be seen lying on the side of the road. Another video shows the man throwing his shirt on the ground and taking shelter in an auto-rickshaw to protect himself from the attack.

According to reports, the man was severely injured in the bee attack.

In a separate incident, a man died and two others were severely injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Bareilly's Ramnagar area on Wednesday.

Another incident of a bee attack was reported from the Nawabganj area of Bareilly on Thursday. Over half a dozen villagers were stung by bees. Locals said there has been an increase in bee attack incidents. The villagers have approached the administration, demanding steps to control the bee population in the region.