 Video: Man Seen Running Shirtless After Bee Attack In UP's Bareilly
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Man Seen Running Shirtless After Bee Attack In UP's Bareilly

Video: Man Seen Running Shirtless After Bee Attack In UP's Bareilly

In a separate incident, a man died and two others were severely injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Bareilly's Ramnagar area on Wednesday.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 06:15 PM IST
article-image

A man on a scooter faced a bee attack in the Cant Police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Friday. Several videos capturing the incident have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, the man can be seen walking on the road while warding off bees trying to sting him.

His scooter can be seen lying on the side of the road. Another video shows the man throwing his shirt on the ground and taking shelter in an auto-rickshaw to protect himself from the attack.

According to reports, the man was severely injured in the bee attack.

In a separate incident, a man died and two others were severely injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Bareilly's Ramnagar area on Wednesday.

FPJ Shorts
Ahmedabad News: Ex-MD Of Praveg Limited Files ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Promoter Amid Real Estate Dispute
Ahmedabad News: Ex-MD Of Praveg Limited Files ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Promoter Amid Real Estate Dispute
Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Police Recover ₹1.06 Lakh Lost In Telegram Task Fraud
Mira-Bhayandar Cyber Police Recover ₹1.06 Lakh Lost In Telegram Task Fraud
Green Acres, Nahar Int. And Shindewadi Dominate MSSA DS Interschool Football Tournament
Green Acres, Nahar Int. And Shindewadi Dominate MSSA DS Interschool Football Tournament
Young Rising Stars Shine Bright At Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter-School Tennis Tournament
Young Rising Stars Shine Bright At Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter-School Tennis Tournament
Read Also
MP News: Bee Attack Triggers Stampede In Niwari's Tara Devi Temple; 8 Devotees From Same Family...
article-image

Another incident of a bee attack was reported from the Nawabganj area of Bareilly on Thursday. Over half a dozen villagers were stung by bees. Locals said there has been an increase in bee attack incidents. The villagers have approached the administration, demanding steps to control the bee population in the region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ahmedabad News: Ex-MD Of Praveg Limited Files ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Promoter Amid...

Ahmedabad News: Ex-MD Of Praveg Limited Files ₹100 Crore Defamation Suit Against Promoter Amid...

Video: Man Seen Running Shirtless After Bee Attack In UP's Bareilly

Video: Man Seen Running Shirtless After Bee Attack In UP's Bareilly

Video Of Nurses Thrashing Man For Harassing Staff At Dehradun’s CMI Hospital Goes Viral

Video Of Nurses Thrashing Man For Harassing Staff At Dehradun’s CMI Hospital Goes Viral

PM Modi Meets Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya In Delhi

PM Modi Meets Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya In Delhi

Punjab News: AAP Candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu Files Nomination For Tarn Taran Bypoll

Punjab News: AAP Candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu Files Nomination For Tarn Taran Bypoll