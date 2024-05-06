'Faced Hatred From Congress After Putting Jai Shri Ram Flag On Door', Claims Radhika Khera A Day After Quitting Party

X

Former Congress national media coordinator Radhika Khera on Monday in a press conferece alleged that she faced hatred from Congress party after she put a 'Jai Shri Ram' flag on the door of her house following a visit to Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In a press conference held in Delhi, a day after she quit the grand old party alleging that she faced opposition for visiting the Ram Temple, Radhika said, "I always heard that Congress is anti-Ram, anti-Sanatan and anti-Hindu but I never believed it. Mahatma Gandhi used to start every meeting with 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'. I got exposed to the reality when I went to Ram temple with my grandmother and after returning from there, I put a 'Jai Shri Ram' flag on the door of my house and after that Congress party started hating me."

"Whenever I posted photos or videos, I was scolded and asked why did I visit Ayodhya when elections were under process," Radhika added.

Radhika on Sunday, announced resignation from primary membership of Congress party and other posts in a social media post.

While sharing her resignation letter on X, Radhika wrote, 'Yes, I am a girl and I can fight, and that's exactly what I am doing now. I will continue to fight for justice for myself and my fellow countrymen.'

A day after quitting the Congress party, Radhika alleged that she was harassed by party leaders on April 30 when she went to meet media chairman of the Chhattisgarh Congress- Sushil Anand Shukha.

Faced harassment by Congress leaders: Radhika

"Radhika Khera says "On 30th April, when I went to talk to media chairman of Chhattisgarh Congress- Sushil Anand Shukha, but he started misbehaving with me and abusing me. I screamed a lot. I also shouted and told people to go down and call the General Secretary but no one moved. Then when I took out my phone and said that I am recording you, Sushil Anand Shukla made a gesture and 2 more people in that room closed the door from inside. The room remained locked for about a minute and I was abused. All three men got up and came towards me. I kept screaming but no one tried to open the door...I pushed the door very hard and opened it and went to the room of the State General Secretary but he kept sitting with his shoes off. No one stood up, no one called that man, no one asked what happened?..."

She further alleged that after the incident she tried to speak with senior Congress leaders and none of them responded.

However, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel called her and told her to leave Chhattisgarh, she said during press conference.

Bhupesh Baghel asked me to leave Chhattisgarh: Radhika

"The first thing I did was that I called Sachin Pilot but he did not speak to me, his PA told me that Sachin Pilot was busy. His PA had a conversation with someone there and then he told me not to speak anything about the incident, not to open my mouth. After this, I called Bhupesh Baghel, Pawan Khera, and Jairam Ramesh but none of them responded...Later Bhupesh Baghel called me back and I told him that I wanted to leave politics but he asked me to leave Chhattisgarh and then I understood how all of this was just a conspiracy," she added.