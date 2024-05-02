'Jab Baat Karti Hun, Mujh Par Chillata Hai': Chhattisgarh Congress Leader Radhika Khera's Sobbing Video Goes Viral, Alleges Insult & Heckling By Party Workers

Radhika Khera allegedly faced verbal abuse in Chhattisgarh, leading to her tearful video going viral | X | @kamalrajsingh

Congress national media coordinator Radhika Khera allegedly faced verbal abuse in Chhattisgarh, leading to her tearful video going viral which shows the leader crying and complaining about the mistreatment to someone on the phone. The incident occurred during a meeting at the Chhattisgarh Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan, Raipur on May 1. "I was told to get out just because I was speaking to the media. I am leaving the party. Whenever I speak, he tells me to keep quiet," she is heard saying on the mobile phone. State Communication Chief Shushil Anand Shukla had an argument with her which escalated, creating an unpleasant situation.

She also expressed that she was feeling unsafe after which BJP state leaders including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister came out in her support.

Read Also Chhattisgarh: ED Files 3rd Supplementary Charge Sheet In Mahadev App Online Betting Case

Her video, showing her sobbing and she complaining about the verbal abuse, heckling and insults from party leaders in Chhattisgarh, has gone viral on social media.

She was at the State Congress headquarters to attend a meeting. However, she then took to the social media platform X after the incident and posted, "Women are not safe in the land of Mata Kausalya. People suffering from male chauvinistic mentality are still trying to crush daughters under their feet. I will expose this."

“This has never happened to me in my 40 years of life. I was insulted whenever I talked to him. He shouted at me and asked me to leave. I will resign from the party as I cannot tolerate verbal abuse and insults,” a tearful Khera is heard saying in the video, speaking over a phone inside a chamber at Rajiv Bhawan.

कांग्रेस का चाल चरित्र चेहरा😏

छत्तीसगढ़ कांग्रेस कार्यालय मे राधिका खेड़ा के साथ कांग्रेस के कुछ नेताओ ने छेड़खानी व दुर्व्यवहार किया।

फिर वे रो-रो कर कांग्रेस के मीडिया हेड पवन खेड़ा को सारी बाते कही तो पवन जी इनसे कह बोले अभी चुनाव चल रहा चुप रहो

Radhika Khera | #RadhikaKhera pic.twitter.com/DXXPkzeLAj — Kamalraj Singh (@kamalrajsingh_) May 2, 2024

In her second post which follows stated, "Women are not weak; recognise your strength. Fight for your rights yourself, only then will there be uplift. Why are women helpless? Why are they stripped of dignity? Is this earth devoid of manhood today?"

Congress party sources said that incident occurred on Tuesday at Rajiv Bhawan in Raipur when a meeting was being held to discuss plans for the visit of state party in-charge Sachin Pilot and others for the third phase of polls in Chhattisgarh.

Political Fight Over The Incident

Deepak Baij, Chhattisgarh Congress president, tried to downplay the issue and did not elaborate on the incident. However, BJP state spokesperson, Kedar Gupta came to the support of the Congress woman leader and hit out at the Congress over the incident.