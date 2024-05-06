 After Delhi, Ahmedabad School Receives Bomb Threat Emails
The threatening emails were sent by a Russian handler. So far, no objectionable material has been found anywhere.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
After Delhi schools, several Ahmedabad schools have received bomb threats. Reportedly, the schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threats via emails on Monday, May 6, 2024.

As reported by Times Of India, these bomb threats have caused a panic situation at the schools that received bomb threats.

The state police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams have reached the schools and are conducting investigation and search in the school premises, as reported by TV reports.

As reported by News 18 Madhya Pradesh on social media platform X, these bomb threat emails are allegedly sent by unknown Russian handlers.

The BDDS team has not found any objectionable material in the school premises yet.

The investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

These bomb threats received by several Ahmedabad schools are reportedly similar to the bomb threat emails received by the Delhi Schools a couple of days back.

