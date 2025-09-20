 Fertiliser Shortage Sparks Three-Day Ruckus In Odisha Assembly; Speaker Suspends Proceedings Till 4 PM
The party MLAs, holding placards and banners highlighting the fertiliser crisis and farmers' distress in the state, trooped into the well of the House and demanded a full-fledged discussion on the issue.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
BJD MLAs created ruckus in the Odisha assembly for the third consecutive day on Saturday over alleged fertiliser scarcity across the state, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings till 4 pm. | X @np_nationpress

Bhubaneswar: BJD MLAs created ruckus in the Odisha assembly for the third consecutive day on Saturday over alleged fertiliser scarcity across the state, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings till 4 pm.

Meanwhile, the House made an obituary reference to former MLA George Tirkey, who died on Friday night.

The opposition members continued to raise their voices against the state’s BJP government and blamed it for the farmers' distress.

Unable to run the House, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the proceedings till 4 pm.

The BJD members demanded that the Speaker cancel all the business of the House, including Question Hour, and hold a detailed discussion on the alleged fertiliser scarcity in the state.

They claimed that the alleged fertiliser scarcity was due to black marketing and hoarding.

