 Uttar Pradesh: Muzaffarnagar Police Nab Three Men In Connection With Toll Plaza Deputy Manager Killing
According to police, the victim scolded two of the toll plaza employees, Sugam and Shiv Malik, for coming late to work and they were angry over this. The two are on the run.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar: Three men were arrested following an encounter with police in connection with the killing of a deputy manager of a toll plaza, officials said on Saturday.

Arvind Pandey, the deputy manager of Chapar toll plaza on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, was abducted and killed on Thursday night. His body bearing multiple stab wounds was found in the Jani area here on Friday morning.

Toll plaza manager Mukesh Chouhan was also seriously injured in the attack.

During checking on Friday night, police intercepted a car near Sisona road under Chhapar police station area and arrested the three accused, Shubham, Shekhar and Pradeep Kumar, after an exchange of fire, Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat told reporters.

Shubham and Shekhar sustained bullet injuries during the encounter and were shifted to hospital. The car being used by the accused, two mobile phones and two pistols were seized from them, the SP said.

Based on a complaint by Chouhan, the toll plaza manager, police have registered a case in the matter. The accused have been booked on charges of murder, abduction and attempt to murder, the officials said.

