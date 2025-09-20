 Kurmi Community Halts Train Operations In Hazaribagh, Demands Scheduled Tribe Status And Kurmali Language Recognition
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKurmi Community Halts Train Operations In Hazaribagh, Demands Scheduled Tribe Status And Kurmali Language Recognition

Kurmi Community Halts Train Operations In Hazaribagh, Demands Scheduled Tribe Status And Kurmali Language Recognition

Led by Mandu MLA Tiwari Mahto, thousands of men, women, and youth squatted on the tracks, flooding the station premises and halting all train movements in a dramatic show of defiance.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
article-image
The Kurmi community in Hazaribagh district on Saturday launched a high-voltage "Rail Roko" protest at Charhi railway station, bringing rail operations to a complete standstill from 8 AM onwards. | X @np_nationpress

Hazaribagh: The Kurmi community in Hazaribagh district on Saturday launched a high-voltage "Rail Roko" protest at Charhi railway station, bringing rail operations to a complete standstill from 8 AM onwards.

Led by Mandu MLA Tiwari Mahto, thousands of men, women, and youth squatted on the tracks, flooding the station premises and halting all train movements in a dramatic show of defiance.

The sudden agitation caught passengers off guard, with several trains screeching to a halt and commuters left stranded for hours amid growing frustration.

Railway authorities have swung into high alert, deploying additional personnel to manage the crisis, while the local administration has mobilised heavy security forces to monitor the situation closely.

FPJ Shorts
Grammy-Winning Songwriter Brett James Dies In North Carolina Plane Crash
Grammy-Winning Songwriter Brett James Dies In North Carolina Plane Crash
'Return To US..': Tech Giants Amazon & Microsoft Urge H-1B Visa Holder Employees To Come Back Amid Trump's $100K Overhaul Deadline
'Return To US..': Tech Giants Amazon & Microsoft Urge H-1B Visa Holder Employees To Come Back Amid Trump's $100K Overhaul Deadline
PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai International Cruise Terminal; All About The World-Class Structure Built At Indira Dock
PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai International Cruise Terminal; All About The World-Class Structure Built At Indira Dock
NSA Ajit Doval, Canadian Counterpart Nathalie Drouin Hold Talks To Strengthen Security, Counterterrorism, And Intelligence Cooperation
NSA Ajit Doval, Canadian Counterpart Nathalie Drouin Hold Talks To Strengthen Security, Counterterrorism, And Intelligence Cooperation
Read Also
PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai Cruise Terminal, Deendayal Port Facilities And Multiple Green Energy...
article-image

Protesters, undeterred by the deployment, raised slogans highlighting years of alleged neglect faced by the community. Their primary demands include the inclusion of the Kurmi community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list and official recognition of the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

"We have endured discrimination for decades; now, raising our voice is not a choice but a necessity," asserted community members.

One member expressed, "We have completed our education, but what have we gained? Nothing. We haven't secured good jobs, and we want to ensure a better future for our children. The benefits that Scheduled Tribes (ST) receive through quotas are not available to Other Backwards Classes (OBC), so we are demanding that our community be granted ST status."

Addressing the gathering, Mandu MLA Tiwari Mahto vowed to sustain the stir until the state and central governments deliver concrete assurances.

Read Also
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Major Milestone Achieved With Completion Of 5-Km Tunnel...
article-image

"This is a peaceful protest, but it will intensify if our legitimate demands are ignored. The government must act decisively," he declared.

The blockade, part of a broader wave of similar agitations announced by Kurmi organisations across Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha starting September 20, has electrified the region and posed a significant challenge to authorities. Past efforts to secure ST status have been repeatedly rebuffed in legislative forums, fueling renewed calls for action.

In Jamshedpur, regarding the Kurmi community's planned 'Rail-Roko' protest, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Officer Jitendra Chandra Das stated, "No one has entered since morning. A few women attempted to come in but were turned away at the gates. So far, some local trains have passed through without any disruptions. We are monitoring the situation using drones."

In West Bengal, the Kurmi community, led by state president Rajesh Mahato, plans to conduct 'Rail Roko' protests and road blockades in Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur. They are demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the tribal Kurmi community. Police have been deployed to monitor the situation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NSA Ajit Doval, Canadian Counterpart Nathalie Drouin Hold Talks To Strengthen Security,...

NSA Ajit Doval, Canadian Counterpart Nathalie Drouin Hold Talks To Strengthen Security,...

Rajasthan Cabinet Approves Sports University Bill, NRI Medical Fee Revision, Pension Reforms &...

Rajasthan Cabinet Approves Sports University Bill, NRI Medical Fee Revision, Pension Reforms &...

Bihar: 2 People Dead, Over 75 Hospitalised In Diarrhoea Outbreak In Darbhanga

Bihar: 2 People Dead, Over 75 Hospitalised In Diarrhoea Outbreak In Darbhanga

Fertiliser Shortage Sparks Three-Day Ruckus In Odisha Assembly; Speaker Suspends Proceedings Till 4...

Fertiliser Shortage Sparks Three-Day Ruckus In Odisha Assembly; Speaker Suspends Proceedings Till 4...

Bihar Tragedy: 3 Killed, One Critical After Family Hit By Vande Bharat Express While Crossing...

Bihar Tragedy: 3 Killed, One Critical After Family Hit By Vande Bharat Express While Crossing...