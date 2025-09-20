 RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Hints At Internal Party Rifts Amid Bihar Assembly Election Buildup
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Hints At Internal Party Rifts Amid Bihar Assembly Election Buildup

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Hints At Internal Party Rifts Amid Bihar Assembly Election Buildup

In a strongly worded post on Friday, Rohini wrote, “I have fulfilled my duty and dharma as a daughter and a sister, and I will continue to do so. I have no desire for any position, nor do I have any political ambition. For me, my self-respect is supreme.”

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rohini Acharya | Twitter/Rohini Acharya

New Delhi: Amid the build-up to the Bihar Assembly elections, the RJD is facing an internal challenge from within the family of its supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, as his daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney to him in 2022, has taken to social media to express her deep displeasure, triggering a range of political reactions.

In a strongly worded post on Friday, Rohini wrote, “I have fulfilled my duty and dharma as a daughter and a sister, and I will continue to do so. I have no desire for any position, nor do I have any political ambition. For me, my self-respect is supreme.”

This comes after her previous post, where she indirectly expressed her discontent with Tejashwi Yadav’s advisor Sanjay Yadav, hinting at internal power dynamics within the RJD. The remarks have once again sparked speculation about internal rifts in the Yadav family and the party’s leadership structure.

Reacting to her statements, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “Rohini Acharya is a daughter who donated a kidney for her father. She has expressed her brother’s political pain through a tweet. Now, Lalu Yadav, as the head of the family, it is your responsibility to decide whose grievance or internal pain for the brother is justified and who is at fault.”

FPJ Shorts
‘Most Embarrassing Part...’: Netizens React As Content Creator Drops New iPhone 17 in Front Of Apple CEO Tim Cook – VIDEO
‘Most Embarrassing Part...’: Netizens React As Content Creator Drops New iPhone 17 in Front Of Apple CEO Tim Cook – VIDEO
Inflation Rates Based On The All-India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural & Rural Labourers For August Estimated At A Negative 1.07% & 1.26%
Inflation Rates Based On The All-India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural & Rural Labourers For August Estimated At A Negative 1.07% & 1.26%
Dhanashree Verma Gets Emotional As Pawan Singh EXITS Rise And Fall, Promises To Fulfill His Wish: 'Ek Din Main Saree Zarur Pehenungi'
Dhanashree Verma Gets Emotional As Pawan Singh EXITS Rise And Fall, Promises To Fulfill His Wish: 'Ek Din Main Saree Zarur Pehenungi'
Jharkhand: Junior Doctors At Dhanbad Medical College Launch Indefinite Strike Over Alleged Misbehaviour By BJP Leader
Jharkhand: Junior Doctors At Dhanbad Medical College Launch Indefinite Strike Over Alleged Misbehaviour By BJP Leader
Read Also
'India Has A Weak PM,' Says Rahul Gandhi As Congress Targets PM Modi After Donald Trump Imposes...
article-image

LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Rajesh Verma also responded, striking a respectful tone: “There is no doubt that she fulfilled her duty as a daughter during her father's illness. I respect that. I have no personal criticism. She fulfilled the duty of being a daughter, and I respect it.”

Meanwhile, HAM (Secular) MLA Deepa Manjhi downplayed the situation, calling it a family matter. “This is their personal matter, and it was bound to happen. Among them, Lalu Prasad ji’s eldest son also stays separately from the family, not interacting much with them. He neither meets the family nor participates in such functions. So, this is all their personal issue,” she said.

However, RJD has not issued an official response yet.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: 2 Inmates Escape Jaipur Central Jail, Raising Fresh Security Concerns

Rajasthan: 2 Inmates Escape Jaipur Central Jail, Raising Fresh Security Concerns

'Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence': PM Modi's BIG Remarks Amid Growing Tariff Concerns, H-1B Visa Fee...

'Our Biggest Enemy Is Dependence': PM Modi's BIG Remarks Amid Growing Tariff Concerns, H-1B Visa Fee...

Historic First: President Droupadi Murmu Performs Pind Daan & Shraaddh Of Her Ancestors At Gayaji -...

Historic First: President Droupadi Murmu Performs Pind Daan & Shraaddh Of Her Ancestors At Gayaji -...

Caught On CCTV: Speeding Car Crashes Into Railing In Telangana's Karimnagar; Driver Escapes With...

Caught On CCTV: Speeding Car Crashes Into Railing In Telangana's Karimnagar; Driver Escapes With...

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Hints At Internal Party Rifts Amid Bihar...

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Hints At Internal Party Rifts Amid Bihar...