'We Strongly Condemn The Brutal Oppression': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Lynching Of Bengali-Speaking Migrant Worker In Odisha

Kolkata: Two days after a migrant worker had died in Odisha for being lynched allegedly for speaking in Bengali, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday had condemned the incident.

“We strongly condemn the brutal oppression and persecution that has descended upon Bengali-speaking people in every BJP-ruled state. We stand by those oppressed, terrified, and tortured migrant Bengali-speaking families, and we will provide all kinds of support to those families. No value can compensate for human lives, but in cases where deaths have occurred, we remain committed to economic compensation,” said Mamata.

Further referring to the incident, the West Bengal Chief Minister added, “Very recently, various forms of oppression have descended upon some migrant workers from the Jangipur area in the BJP-ruled Odisha state. It is extremely unfortunate that a young migrant worker from the Suti area of Jangipur was beaten to death in Sambalpur on December 24. Migrant workers in Murshidabad are returning home terrified from Odisha."

"In this heartbreaking incident, we stand with the families, and our financial assistance to the family of the deceased will also reach them. In all these incidents in BJP-ruled states, our condemnation of the perpetrators and our promise of all kinds of help for the oppressed remain. Speaking the Bengali language cannot be a crime.”

Meanwhile, a zero FIR at Suti Police Station in Murshidabad which is the local police station of the deceased worker.

A police team from my state has gone to Odisha for investigation and six people have already been arrested.

On the other hand, Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed Mamata for allegedly ‘supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators’.