 'We Strongly Condemn The Brutal Oppression': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Lynching Of Bengali-Speaking Migrant Worker In Odisha
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'We Strongly Condemn The Brutal Oppression': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Lynching Of Bengali-Speaking Migrant Worker In Odisha

'We Strongly Condemn The Brutal Oppression': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Lynching Of Bengali-Speaking Migrant Worker In Odisha

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the lynching of a Bengali-speaking migrant worker in Odisha, calling it oppression in BJP-ruled states. She said speaking Bengali cannot be a crime, assured compensation to the victim’s family, and support to affected migrants. A zero FIR was filed, six arrests made, while Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticised Mamata.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 09:37 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File Pic

Kolkata: Two days after a migrant worker had died in Odisha for being lynched allegedly for speaking in Bengali, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday had condemned the incident.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Statement

“We strongly condemn the brutal oppression and persecution that has descended upon Bengali-speaking people in every BJP-ruled state. We stand by those oppressed, terrified, and tortured migrant Bengali-speaking families, and we will provide all kinds of support to those families. No value can compensate for human lives, but in cases where deaths have occurred, we remain committed to economic compensation,” said Mamata.

Read Also
Punjab Govt Suspends Amritsar Vigilance SSP Lakhbir Singh Over ₹55 Crore Tender Irregularities
article-image

Further referring to the incident, the West Bengal Chief Minister added, “Very recently, various forms of oppression have descended upon some migrant workers from the Jangipur area in the BJP-ruled Odisha state. It is extremely unfortunate that a young migrant worker from the Suti area of Jangipur was beaten to death in Sambalpur on December 24. Migrant workers in Murshidabad are returning home terrified from Odisha."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Fire Brigade Inspects 1,221 Establishments Ahead Of New Year, Acts Against 59
Mumbai Fire Brigade Inspects 1,221 Establishments Ahead Of New Year, Acts Against 59
'Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se Nahi Darta': Dhruv Rathee Reveals If He Targeted Janhvi Kapoor In His Video Because Of Her Post On Bangladeshi Hindus - Watch
'Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se Nahi Darta': Dhruv Rathee Reveals If He Targeted Janhvi Kapoor In His Video Because Of Her Post On Bangladeshi Hindus - Watch
'Goli Toh Hum Marenge’: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari Responds To PM Modi's Warning After Operation Sindoor - VIDEO
'Goli Toh Hum Marenge’: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari Responds To PM Modi's Warning After Operation Sindoor - VIDEO
Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Conduct Mandatory Training For 4,205 Election Officials Ahead Of Civic Polls
Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation To Conduct Mandatory Training For 4,205 Election Officials Ahead Of Civic Polls

"In this heartbreaking incident, we stand with the families, and our financial assistance to the family of the deceased will also reach them. In all these incidents in BJP-ruled states, our condemnation of the perpetrators and our promise of all kinds of help for the oppressed remain. Speaking the Bengali language cannot be a crime.”

Meanwhile, a zero FIR at Suti Police Station in Murshidabad which is the local police station of the deceased worker.

A police team from my state has gone to Odisha for investigation and six people have already been arrested.

On the other hand, Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed Mamata for allegedly ‘supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators’.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Strongly Condemn The Brutal Oppression': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Lynching Of...

'We Strongly Condemn The Brutal Oppression': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Lynching Of...

Akasa Air To Launch Direct Flight From Navi Mumbai International Airport To Ahmedabad Starting...

Akasa Air To Launch Direct Flight From Navi Mumbai International Airport To Ahmedabad Starting...

Haryana Congress Chief Rao Narendra Singh Slams BJP Over Outsider Dominance In State Govt Jobs

Haryana Congress Chief Rao Narendra Singh Slams BJP Over Outsider Dominance In State Govt Jobs

Punjab Govt Suspends Amritsar Vigilance SSP Lakhbir Singh Over ₹55 Crore Tender Irregularities

Punjab Govt Suspends Amritsar Vigilance SSP Lakhbir Singh Over ₹55 Crore Tender Irregularities

Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Shares Old Photo Of PM Modi, Sparks Controversy Over RSS Praise

Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh Shares Old Photo Of PM Modi, Sparks Controversy Over RSS Praise