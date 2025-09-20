Durga Puja 2025: CM Mamata Banerjee Inaugurates Pandals, Plans 3,000 Openings Ahead Of Mahalaya; VIDEO

Kolkata: Braving rains West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday started inaugurating several Durga Puja pandals ahead of Mahalaya.
CM To Inaugurate Durga Idols From Mahalaya
Speaking at Tala Prattoy Durga puja in north Kolkata, Mamata said that she will also inaugurate Durga idols from Mahalaya.
3,000 Pandal Inaugurations Planned
“I will be inaugurating three thousand puja pandals this year over the next four to five days which includes several virtual inaugurations,” said Mamata.
Sreebhumi Sporting Club Puja Inaugurated
Inaugurating Sreebhumi Sporting club puja conducted by state fire and emergency service minister Sujit Bose, Mamata without naming anyone once again slammed the central government for allegedly heckling Bengali speaking migrant workers.
Songs Composed By Mamata To Launch On Mahalaya
Notably, Mamata had composed a few songs for Durga Puja which is also scheduled to launch on Mahalaya.