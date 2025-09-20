Durga Puja 2025: CM Mamata Banerjee Inaugurates Pandals, Plans 3,000 Openings Ahead Of Mahalaya; VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata ahead of Mahalaya despite rains | X -@MamataOfficial

Kolkata: Braving rains West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday started inaugurating several Durga Puja pandals ahead of Mahalaya.

CM To Inaugurate Durga Idols From Mahalaya

Speaking at Tala Prattoy Durga puja in north Kolkata, Mamata said that she will also inaugurate Durga idols from Mahalaya.

3,000 Pandal Inaugurations Planned

“I will be inaugurating three thousand puja pandals this year over the next four to five days which includes several virtual inaugurations,” said Mamata.

দুর্গাপুজো বাংলা তথা বাঙালির সেরা উৎসব, আমাদের প্রাণের উৎসব, আমাদের গর্বের উৎসব। আমাদের কৃষ্টি, সংস্কৃতি ও ঐতিহ্যের সঙ্গে এর যোগ। এই পুজো এমন একটা আবেগ যা সকলকে এক করে দেয়। UNESCO পর্যন্ত দুর্গাপুজোকে Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity হিসেবে বিরল সম্মান জানিয়েছে।



আজ আমি… pic.twitter.com/jZ9Y5RpyyC — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 20, 2025

Sreebhumi Sporting Club Puja Inaugurated

Inaugurating Sreebhumi Sporting club puja conducted by state fire and emergency service minister Sujit Bose, Mamata without naming anyone once again slammed the central government for allegedly heckling Bengali speaking migrant workers.

Also Watch:

Songs Composed By Mamata To Launch On Mahalaya

Notably, Mamata had composed a few songs for Durga Puja which is also scheduled to launch on Mahalaya.