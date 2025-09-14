 On Hindi Diwas, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Recalls Initiatives For Hindi-Speaking Community Including Academies, Colleges
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Hindi Diwas, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Recalls Initiatives For Hindi-Speaking Community Including Academies, Colleges

On Hindi Diwas, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Recalls Initiatives For Hindi-Speaking Community Including Academies, Colleges

Political observers feel that the Chief Minister’s message on Sunday morning was a kind of balancing act to send a message that neither she nor her party was against the Hindi-speaking people residing in West Bengal.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image) | PTI

Kolkata: On the occasion of the 'Hindi Diwas’, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a social message on Sunday, highlighting the initiatives undertaken by the state government under her leadership for the Hindi-speaking people residing in the state.

Her social media message comes amid the recent narrative coined by her and her party, Trinamool Congress, that “Bengalis are in danger”, alleging harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states. Many pro-Trinamool Congress intellectuals in Bengal have also accused the BJP-ruled states of enforcing “Hindi-language dominance” over Bengali and other regional languages there.

Political observers feel that the Chief Minister’s message on Sunday morning was a kind of balancing act to send a message that neither she nor her party was against the Hindi-speaking people residing in West Bengal.

“Today is Hindi Diwas. On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my Hindi-speaking brothers and sisters. Every year, we celebrate Hindi Diwas with reverence. We are respectful towards all languages. In this context, let me mention that since 2011, we have taken several steps for the development of Hindi-speaking people in the state," said the Chief Minister in her X post in Hindi (loosely translated).

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal Education Minister Indirectly Blames Governor CV Ananda Bose For Jadavpur University Student's Death On September 11
West Bengal Education Minister Indirectly Blames Governor CV Ananda Bose For Jadavpur University Student's Death On September 11
Video: Women Workers Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Stage Sindoor Protest In Mumbai Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match
Video: Women Workers Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Stage Sindoor Protest In Mumbai Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match
IPO Rush Ahead: Companies Line Up Over A Dozen Public Offers To Raise Nearly ₹10,000 Crore This Month
IPO Rush Ahead: Companies Line Up Over A Dozen Public Offers To Raise Nearly ₹10,000 Crore This Month
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Is Shubman Gill Fit To Play Against Pakistan After Being Hit On The Hand During Practice?
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Is Shubman Gill Fit To Play Against Pakistan After Being Hit On The Hand During Practice?
Read Also
Police Arrest Fiance Of RG Kar Medical Student Found Dead In Malda Hotel Under Mysterious...
article-image

According to Mamata Banerjee, in areas where more than 10 per cent of the population speaks Hindi, provisions have been made to use Hindi as an official language.

“During our tenure, we have also recognised Santali, Kurukh, Kudmali, Nepali, Urdu, Rajbanshi, Kamtapuri, Odia, Punjabi, and Telugu as official languages. We have also made efforts to promote the Sadri language,” she added in her statement.

She also reminded us of her initiative to establish the Hindi Academy in West Bengal as a mark of respect towards the language.

“In the field of education, a Hindi University has been set up in Howrah. Hindi-medium degree colleges have been established in Banarhat and Naxalbari. Additionally, Hindi postgraduate courses have been introduced in several colleges. Higher secondary question papers are now available in Hindi as well. Students of Rabindra Mukta Vidyalaya can appear for secondary examinations in the Hindi language,” she added.

Read Also
'Not Single Word Of Regret, Nor Did He Apologise': Congress Leader Chidambaram On PM Modi's Manipur...
article-image

She has also been reminded of the West Bengal government’s initiative to introduce free social security schemes for Hindi-speaking people and others working in the unorganised sectors in West Bengal.

“On the occasion of the Gangasagar Mela, excellent infrastructure has been developed in that area. Respecting the sentiments of the Hindi-speaking community, the state government has announced a two-day government holiday on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Once again, I extend my congratulations to everyone on Hindi Diwas,” she added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Women Workers Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Stage Sindoor Protest In Mumbai Against India-Pakistan Asia...

Video: Women Workers Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Stage Sindoor Protest In Mumbai Against India-Pakistan Asia...

PM Modi Greets Nation On Hindi Diwas, Urges Pledge To Enrich All Indian Languages With Pride

PM Modi Greets Nation On Hindi Diwas, Urges Pledge To Enrich All Indian Languages With Pride

On Hindi Diwas, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Recalls Initiatives For Hindi-Speaking Community...

On Hindi Diwas, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Recalls Initiatives For Hindi-Speaking Community...

Police Arrest Fiance Of RG Kar Medical Student Found Dead In Malda Hotel Under Mysterious...

Police Arrest Fiance Of RG Kar Medical Student Found Dead In Malda Hotel Under Mysterious...

'Not Single Word Of Regret, Nor Did He Apologise': Congress Leader Chidambaram On PM Modi's Manipur...

'Not Single Word Of Regret, Nor Did He Apologise': Congress Leader Chidambaram On PM Modi's Manipur...