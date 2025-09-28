VIDEO: 'India Calls For End To Hostilities In Ukraine, Gaza,' Says EAM Jaishankar At UNGA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | X - @DrSJaishankar

United Nations, Sep 27: India on Saturday called for an end to hostilities in Ukraine and Gaza and extended its support to any initiative that helps restore peace.

India Urges Global Action for Peace

“Each one of us has the opportunity of contributing to peace and prosperity. In the case of conflicts, especially Ukraine and Gaza, even those not directly involved have felt its impact,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in his address to the General Debate at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Call to Step Up in Search for Solutions

Addressing world leaders from the iconic podium in the UN General Assembly hall, Jaishankar said that nations who can engage all sides must "step-up in the search for solutions".

Support for Initiatives to Restore Peace

“India calls for an end to hostilities and will support any initiative that will help restore peace,” he said.

Highlighting Global Conflicts and Their Impacts

He highlighted that even as there are two significant conflicts underway -- one in Ukraine and the other in West Asia -- innumerable other hotspots don’t even make the news.

Impact on Energy and Food Security

“Energy and food security have been the first casualties of conflict and disruption, especially since 2022. Better-off societies insulated themselves by having the first call. The resource-stressed ones scrambled to survive, only to hear sanctimonious lectures thereafter,” he said.

