External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Leads India’s Voice At UNGA80, Focuses On Global South Solidarity

New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to address the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday (local time), stepping in as India's primary speaker at the high-level General Debate.

Jaishankar's address, scheduled for September 27 in the morning session of the high-level debate, comes as UNGA80, under the theme "Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights", marks the organisation's 80th anniversary amid a world grappling with conflicts, climate crises, and economic volatility.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is also scheduled to deliver his address during the same session ahead of Jaishankar.

The EAM, since his arrival in New York, has been holding several multilateral and bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA.

The EAM first met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday (local time) and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening India-US ties and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region through the Quad.

Rubio also expressed his gratitude to India for its ongoing involvement in various matters, including trade, energy, and critical minerals.

The EAM also met US Ambassador to India-designate Sergio Gor on the sidelines of the UNGA, where both leaders expressed their commitment to further promoting the success of the bilateral relationship between India and the United States.

Jaishankar also participated in a special informal meeting of European Union Foreign Ministers, hosted by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, which included ministers from Brazil and Mexico and focused on critical global issues, including multilateralism, the India-EU partnership, the Ukraine conflict, the Gaza situation, energy, and trade.

He also hosted a High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries, focusing on enhancing collaboration, solidarity, and multilateral engagement among developing nations.

Jaishankar later hosted the second edition of the L69 and C10 Joint Ministerial in New York on Wednesday, highlighting the collective resolve of the Global South to push for reforms at the United Nations Security Council.

Following this, Jaishankar hosted the Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), highlighting the progress of a 12-point action plan outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the FIPIC-III Summit.

The meeting underscored India's role as a development partner to Pacific Island nations, with a focus on health, technology, capacity building, and training.

Meanwhile, on Thursday (local time), the EAM joined his counterparts from Japan, Germany and Brazil at the G4 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80), where the group reiterated its strong commitment to reforming the United Nations.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated that the Foreign Minister discussed the expansion of the Security Council and assessed the ongoing Inter-Governmental Negotiation (IGN) process.

Hosted a meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers in New York today.



Highlighted that



➡️ When multilateralism is under stress, BRICS has stood firm as a strong voice of reason and constructive change.



➡️ In a turbulent world, BRICS must reinforce the message of peacebuilding,… pic.twitter.com/hbtpOTZBfb — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 26, 2025

On Friday (local time), the EAM hosted a meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers, highlighting the bloc's pivotal role in promoting multilateralism and constructive international engagement.

Earlier, he also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and discussed bilateral relations and the development of conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"Good conversation with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the sidelines of #UNGA80. Useful discussion on bilateral ties, the Ukraine conflict and developments in the Middle East," EAM stated in a post on X.

