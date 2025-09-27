 Delhi: Class 10 Student Dies Following Post-School Clash In Mangolpuri; Probe Underway
PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 10:01 AM IST
New Delhi: A 15-year-old school student died after being allegedly assaulted by a group of boys in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, an official said on Saturday.

The victim, a Class 10 student, was allegedly attacked by a group of boys on Friday night following an argument that reportedly began with a quarrel among schoolchildren. According to police, after school hours, some outsiders joined in and assaulted him.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in an injured condition, where he succumbed during treatment, he said.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered and multiple teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the assailants. The local police are scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity and questioning eyewitnesses.

Further investigation is underway.

