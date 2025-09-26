MPSC Postpones State Services Preliminary Exam To November 9, Citing Floods | https://mpsc.gov.in/

Considering the MPSC aspirants' plea to postpone the upcoming state services preliminary exam on September 28 due to floods across Maharashtra, the commission has finally postponed it to November 9.

Floods across the state have caused havoc with logistics issues, and many of them have lost their study material as well, so students were seeking the postponement.

Also, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) exam, which was scheduled for September 25 and 26, has also been postponed, keeping in mind the logistical issues caused due to floods.

जाहिरात क्रमांक ०१२/२०२५ महाराष्ट्र नागरी सेवा राजपत्रित संयुक्त पूर्व परीक्षा २०२५ -दिनांक २८ सप्टेंबर २०२५ ऐवजी सुधारित दिनांकास म्हणजेच दिनांक ९ नोव्हेंबर २०२५ रोजी आयोजित करण्यात येत आहे. यासंदर्भातील शुध्दीपत्रक आयोगाच्या संकेतस्थळावर प्रसिध्द करण्यात आले आहेत. pic.twitter.com/1nF9x7ja7P — Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) September 26, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-50 kmph between September 25 and 28. The rain is likely to occur under generally cloudy skies with heavy downpour, waterlogging, and may cause slower transportation flow.

Even NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and several other politicians supported aspirants calling for the postponement.

“The ongoing heavy rains across the state have caused great damage to students academically. Libraries are closed, and study materials have also been damaged. Apart from this, the transport system is also disrupted, and vehicles cannot reach many places. In this situation, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission State Service Examination will be held on September 28.”

Read Also Pune Metro To Roll Out Driverless Train Service Soon – Full Details Inside

“But at present, it is unlikely that students from Marathwada will be able to reach the examination centres on time. Therefore, the students are demanding that this examination be postponed for some time and that it be conducted after the situation returns to normal. I request that the government please take the students' views into consideration and make a decision regarding postponing the examination,” Sule had appealed.