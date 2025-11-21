 Pune: RM Dhariwal Foundation Donates School Bus To Camp Education Society
Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Pune: RM Dhariwal Foundation Donates School Bus To Camp Education Society | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: To ensure safe, convenient and timely transportation for students travelling from rural areas around Nigdi for their education, the RM Dhariwal Foundation has provided a new school bus to Camp Education Society. The bus was inaugurated by Shobhatai Dhariwal, Vice President, RM Dhariwal Foundation.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Manisha Baddast, Secretary, Camp Education Society; Shubhangi Ithape, Administrative Advisor; Manisha Kedari, Assistant Teacher, along with schoolchildren.

The new bus service will particularly benefit pre-primary students from Dehu village, offering them safe, regular and dependable transportation to Nigdi. As opportunities for quality education in Dehu remain limited, many children commute daily to Nigdi for schooling. This bus is expected to address one of the biggest challenges faced by these young learners -- safe daily travel.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shobhatai Dhariwal said, “Quality education is every child’s right. Safe transportation is the first step in ensuring that right, and this bus service will bring significant relief to rural students.”

Representatives of Camp Education Society expressed their gratitude to the RM Dhariwal Foundation, stating, “When young children are able to reach school safely and on time, their interest in learning and regularity improve significantly. This bus marks an important step in their educational journey.”

Under the leadership of Jahnavi Dhariwal Balan, President, RM Dhariwal Foundation, the foundation has consistently prioritised education, health and social development through various impactful initiatives. Providing a school bus is not just a facility, they noted -- it is a meaningful investment in the future of rural students.

