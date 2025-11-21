 NCP Unity In Lonavala: Split Factions Join Hands To Take On BJP In Municipal Elections
NCP Unity In Lonavala: Split Factions Join Hands To Take On BJP In Municipal Elections

“In the coming time, a large section of people who believe in Sharad Pawar will definitely vote for us in this municipal election and support us through campaigning. We express our gratitude to them,” Shelke said in the press conference on Thursday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
Lonavala: A decisive political development has come to the fore in the Lonavala Municipal Council elections. Maval MLA Sunil Shelke's efforts have been a great success and the NCP Sharad Chandra Pawar group has decided to provide unconditional support to the NCP Ajit Pawar group in Lonavala. This has created the possibility of completely changing the political equation in Lonavala. Notably, it has been officially announced that there will be a friendly fight between the candidates of both the nationalist parties in ward number 13.

Due to this, both groups of the Nationalist Party have come together in Lonavala and tried to put the BJP in a dilemma. A clash has been seen between the BJP and the Nationalist Congress Party in Lonavala for the past few days. Both groups of the Nationalist Congress Party are jointly planning a strategy against the BJP, and the unconditional support given by the Sharad Pawar group is not just a political decision but can be a big basis for the foundation of the NCP in Lonavala. 

MLA Sunil Shelke has come forward as the main strategist for the NCP candidates in Lonavala. Due to his efforts, the two nationalists have come together again. The direct benefit of this coming together will be for the NCP candidates in Lonavala, and due to this, the municipal council elections will be a joint NCP vs BJP. This newly formed political friendship in Lonavala can be a 'game-changer' for the elections.

On the coming together of the two NCP parties, Ajit Pawar's party MLA Sunil Shelke said that he showed positivity in supporting the local body elections, in which we have assured that in the coming time, the office bearers of the respected Sharad Pawar's party in the NCP will be given due respect in the same way and we will also take positive decisions regarding the municipality, the Vadgaon Nagar Panchayat and some other government committees. 

While giving information about this alliance, NCP Sharad Chandra Pawar Party leader Nasir Sheikh said, “Our discussions were going on for the last four-five days, they had given us a letter, we have discussed it at the local level and have taken this decision. We will give public support on behalf of the NCP Sharad Chandra Pawar Party.”

