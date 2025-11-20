Indore News: Bus Driver, Two Staffers Arrested For Molesting Pune’s National Shooter |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajendra Nagar police arrested a bus driver, his helper cum driver and a cleaner for allegedly molesting a national-level pistol shooter from Pune in a moving bus in an inebriated state.

The incident took place late on Sunday night, and the FIR was registered three days later after the player returned to Indore from Pune.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Neeraj Birthare said that the accused have been identified as driver Arvind Verma of Sehore district, second driver/helper Parmentra Gautam of Bhopal and cleaner Deepak Malviya of Bhopal. The bus belonging to Verma Travels has also been seized.

The woman shooter told police that she had been in Bhopal to participate in the National level competition and was returning to Pune on 16 November. She boarded Verma Travels bus (MP 09 AG 0336) from Bhopal around 6.30 pm after booking a ladies’ seat online.

She said that when she boarded, she smelled alcohol on the driver and helper. After she took her seat, the helper came once to check the passengers’ seats and left. About an hour after the bus started, the helper returned, pulled aside the curtain of her seat and asked, “Oh, this is your seat?”

When she asked his name, he identified himself as Parmentra Gautam, the second driver and helper of the bus. She told him clearly that she had already informed him this was her seat. A little later, he returned again, removed the curtain and touched her back while talking.

The player objected strongly and told him to stay within his limits. She then informed nearby passengers, who scolded the helper and asked him to leave her alone.