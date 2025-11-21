 Doosri Diwali VTP Wali 2025: Pune’s Biggest Homebuying Festival Returns
Doosri Diwali VTP Wali 2025: Pune’s Biggest Homebuying Festival Returns

This year’s celebration unveils an exciting line-up of new luxury projects, each setting a benchmark in thoughtful design, world-class amenities and elegant craftsmanship

Pune’s most loved real estate celebration is back, brighter and more dazzling than ever. The spirit of Diwali continues with VTP Realty’s most-awaited “Doosri Diwali VTP Wali”, an extension of the festive season that brings joy, excitement, and once-a-year benefits for every homebuyer in Pune. The 2025 edition promises double the joy, double the luxury, and a showcase of once-in-a-lifetime offers across the city’s most prime locations.

Now in its grand sixth season, “Doosri Diwali VTP Wali” has become a much-awaited tradition — a celebration that combines festive cheer with the joy of homeownership. What began as a unique concept has evolved into Pune’s most celebrated homebuying event, where every visit feels like a festival and every booking becomes a personal milestone.

Sachin Bhandari, CEO & Executive Director, VTP Realty, shared the emotion behind this unique celebration. He said, “Every homebuyer deserves a moment that feels truly special — one that combines aspiration and joy. Buying a new home should never just be a transaction; it should be a festival of its own. Doosri Diwali VTP Wali was born from that idea. This year, we’re unveiling some of our most luxurious projects and exclusive festive offers that will make the homebuying journey truly unforgettable.”

This year’s celebration unveils an exciting line-up of new luxury projects, each setting a benchmark in thoughtful design, world-class amenities and elegant craftsmanship. From premium residences in thriving neighbourhoods to integrated township developments, the offerings under Doosri Diwali VTP Wali 2025 showcase Pune’s most desirable lifestyle projects.

