 Pune Civic Polls: Bombay HC Allows Gangster Gaja Marne To Enter City For Wife’s Campaign
The Pune Municipal Corporation elections are in full swing. Ajit Pawar is facing strong criticism for giving candidacies to members of the families of several notorious criminals in Pune. It is being discussed that due to these candidacies, many gangs in Pune have become active in the election campaign to ensure the victory of their family members.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 07:07 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation elections are in full swing. Ajit Pawar is facing strong criticism for giving candidacies to members of the families of several notorious criminals in Pune. It is being discussed that due to these candidacies, many gangs in Pune have become active in the election campaign to ensure the victory of their family members. Amidst this, Gaja Marne, who is banned from entering Pune district, will also be coming to Pune for his wife's campaign.

Gaja Marne is entering Pune

Jayshree Marne, the wife of notorious gangster Gaja Marne, has been given a ticket by Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Since Gaja Marne is banned from the Pune district, he was unable to participate in the campaign. Now, the Bombay High Court has granted permission to gangster Gajanan Marne to enter Pune on the 15th and 16th of the month. Despite the current ban on his entry into the Pune district, the court granted this temporary exemption with certain conditions.

Gajanan Marne had sought permission to enter the city for some personal and legal reasons in Pune. While hearing the application, the court allowed him to enter Pune under police supervision and on the condition that it would not disrupt law and order.

During this period, Marne will not be allowed to hold any public meetings, contact supporters, or conduct any show of strength. He will also be bound to follow the instructions given by the police.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar's NCP has given candidacies to several families with criminal backgrounds. Tickets have been given to Bandu Andekar, an accused in the Ayush Komkar murder case, along with Sonali Andekar and Lakshmi Andekar. Similarly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given a ticket to the wife of gangster Sharad Mohol.

