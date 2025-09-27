 Haryana: 5 Dead, 1 Injured After Speeding Thar Loses Control, Rams Into Exit Divider In Gurugram
Haryana: 5 Dead, 1 Injured After Speeding Thar Loses Control, Rams Into Exit Divider In Gurugram

At least five people were killed, while one person sustained injuries, after a speeding Thar lost control and collided with the exit divider in Gurugram.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
5 Dead, 1 Injured After Speeding Thar Loses Control, Rams Into Exit Divider In Gurugram (Screengrab) | X/@ians

Gurugram: At least five people were killed, while one person sustained injuries, after a speeding Thar lost control and collided with the exit divider in Haryana's Gurugram in the wee hours of Saturday, September 27. The incident took place at around 4:30 am near Jharsa Flyover on the Gurugram-Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

The vehicle was bearing Uttar Pradesh’s registration number. The injured person was shifted to a hospital. The incident occurred at Exit 9 of National Highway-48. The vehicle collided straight into the divider after losing balance.

Among the deceased were three women and two men, while the injured person was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, reported India Today.

The Thar was completely damaged in the accident. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the accident.

Cops are trying to reach out to the family members of the victims.

More details are still waited.

