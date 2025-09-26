Ludhiana Man Runs Over Dog With Thar, Leaves Animal Crushed Under Vehicle While He Goes to Gym; Disturbing Video Surfaces | X/@vfanimals11

Ludhiana: A man in Ludhiana ran over a dog, peacefully sleeping on the road, with his car near the Jalandhar Bypass, leaving it trapped under the vehicle while he went to the gym.



The disturbing clip shows a black Thar parked over the animal, which remained motionless under the tyre. After the incident, five to seven men reportedly went upstairs to retrieve the vehicle keys and moved the car to another spot, leaving the dog’s body on the ground. The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with users calling for strict action against the individual.



Trigger Warning: The following video contains graphic content of animal cruelty. Viewer discretion is advised.

Here's How Netizens Reacted



The incident was widely shared on X, with one user writing, "Ludhiana, a monster crushed a dog with a car and left it suffering there to go to the gym to build his body. The scoundrel had no mercy to even remove the child from underneath first. @SupremeCourtIND see how dangerous humans are @LudhianaRange @Ludhiana_Police @LudhianaDEO @DGPPunjabPolice please give strict punishment."



The tweet highlighted public anger and urged law enforcement and judicial bodies to respond decisively to the case of alleged animal cruelty. However, no police action has been taken against the individual as of now.



Concerns Over Animal Welfare



The video has raised broader concerns about animal welfare and the enforcement of laws protecting animals in the city. The need for stricter monitoring and penalties to prevent such acts of cruelty is really essential.



Netizens are requesting the authorities to investigate the matter, hold the individual accountable, and ensure measures are taken to protect vulnerable animals in public spaces.