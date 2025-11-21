Bihar: Nitish Kumar Drops Home Ministry After 20 Years; Samrat Choudhary Takes Charge — Check Full List Of Ministers & Their Departments

In a major administrative shift, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has relinquished the Home Department for the first time in two decades, with Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary being allocated the crucial portfolio in the newly formed government.

The allocation of ministries was finalised on Friday following a nearly 30-minute meeting between Nitish Kumar and Samrat Choudhary. The complete list of departmental assignments was subsequently submitted to the Governor.

In the new cabinet, portfolios have been distributed keeping in mind the experience of senior ministers, as well as regional and caste considerations. Several key ministries have been retained by familiar faces, reflecting an effort to maintain continuity while balancing political equations.

Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha will once again serve as Bihar’s two Deputy Chief Ministers in the expanded cabinet. With the Home Department now under Choudhary, attention will be on how the deputy CM handles law and order, an area that has long remained under Nitish Kumar's direct supervision.

Check the list of Ministers and their departments here:

Samrat Choudhary (Deputy CM) – Home Minister

Vijay Kumar Sinha (Deputy CM) – Land & Revenue, Mines & Geology

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary – Water Resources, Building Construction

Dilip Jaiswal – Industries Minister

Shravan Kumar – Rural Development, Transport

Ashok Choudhary – Rural Works Minister

Vijendra Yadav – Energy Minister

Mangal Pandey – Health Department, Law Department

Leshi Singh – Food & Consumer Affairs Minister

Nitin Nabin – Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing

Madan Sahni – Social Welfare Minister

Santosh Suman – Minister

Sunil Kumar – Education Minister

Ramkripal Yadav – Agriculture Minister

Jama Khan – Minority Welfare Minister

Sanjay Tiger – Labour Resources

Arun Shankar Prasad – Tourism, Art & Culture Minister

Rama Nishad – Backward & Extremely Backward Class Welfare

Surendra Mehta – Animal & Fisheries Resources

Narayan Prasad – Disaster Management

Lakhendra Paswan – Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister

Shreyasi Singh – Information & Sports Minister

Sanjay Singh – Minister

Deepak Prakash – Minister

Pramod Kumar Chandravanshi – Cooperatives, Environment & Climate Change

Sanjay Paswan – Minister