Bihar: Nitish Kumar Drops Home Ministry After 20 Years; Samrat Choudhary Takes Charge — Check Full List Of Ministers & Their Departments

In a major administrative shift, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has relinquished the Home Department for the first time in two decades, with Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary being allocated the crucial portfolio in the newly formed government.
The allocation of ministries was finalised on Friday following a nearly 30-minute meeting between Nitish Kumar and Samrat Choudhary. The complete list of departmental assignments was subsequently submitted to the Governor.
In the new cabinet, portfolios have been distributed keeping in mind the experience of senior ministers, as well as regional and caste considerations. Several key ministries have been retained by familiar faces, reflecting an effort to maintain continuity while balancing political equations.
Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha will once again serve as Bihar’s two Deputy Chief Ministers in the expanded cabinet. With the Home Department now under Choudhary, attention will be on how the deputy CM handles law and order, an area that has long remained under Nitish Kumar's direct supervision.
Check the list of Ministers and their departments here:
Samrat Choudhary (Deputy CM) – Home Minister
Vijay Kumar Sinha (Deputy CM) – Land & Revenue, Mines & Geology
Vijay Kumar Chaudhary – Water Resources, Building Construction
Dilip Jaiswal – Industries Minister
Shravan Kumar – Rural Development, Transport
Ashok Choudhary – Rural Works Minister
Vijendra Yadav – Energy Minister
Mangal Pandey – Health Department, Law Department
Leshi Singh – Food & Consumer Affairs Minister
Nitin Nabin – Road Construction, Urban Development & Housing
Madan Sahni – Social Welfare Minister
Santosh Suman – Minister
Sunil Kumar – Education Minister
Ramkripal Yadav – Agriculture Minister
Jama Khan – Minority Welfare Minister
Sanjay Tiger – Labour Resources
Arun Shankar Prasad – Tourism, Art & Culture Minister
Rama Nishad – Backward & Extremely Backward Class Welfare
Surendra Mehta – Animal & Fisheries Resources
Narayan Prasad – Disaster Management
Lakhendra Paswan – Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister
Shreyasi Singh – Information & Sports Minister
Sanjay Singh – Minister
Deepak Prakash – Minister
Pramod Kumar Chandravanshi – Cooperatives, Environment & Climate Change
Sanjay Paswan – Minister