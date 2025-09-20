 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Indian Teams Undergo Rigorous Training In Japan For Operational Readiness
As part of preparations for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, Indian team including loco pilots, maintenance crews, and operations control staff are undergoing hands-on training with experts from Japan’s renowned Shinkansen system, globally recognized for its precision, safety, and efficiency.

Kamal Mishra
Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 11:18 PM IST
Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits Alstom's Savli Unit, Hails 'Namo Bharat' Coaches, India's Export Push

In a significant move towards operational readiness for India’s first bullet train, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday that rigorous training programs for key personnel have already commenced in Japan.

Training Covers Operations and Safety

As part of preparations for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, Indian teams—including loco pilots, maintenance crews, and operations control staff—are undergoing hands-on training with experts from Japan's renowned Shinkansen system, globally recognized for its precision, safety, and efficiency.

"Operating a bullet train demands highly specialized skills. To ensure flawless execution, we’ve already sent our teams to Japan for intensive, hands-on training," Vaishnaw stated.

The comprehensive program covers not just operational training, but also key aspects such as safety protocols, signaling systems, and technical support services. Personnel are being trained using advanced simulators and real-time systems designed to mirror actual operating conditions.

Part of India-Japan HSR Collaboration

This training initiative is part of the broader India-Japan collaboration under the High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, which includes technology transfer, infrastructure development, and capacity building through skill development.

“The training ensures that when operations begin, our teams are fully prepared to maintain world-class standards in efficiency and safety,” Vaishnaw added.

Launch Timeline and Connectivity Benefits

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is expected to dramatically reduce travel time between the two cities and usher in a new era of high-speed connectivity in India. The first phase of operations is targeted for launch in 2027, with simultaneous progress in infrastructure and human resource development.

