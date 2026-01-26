Robotic Dogs, BrahMos, Anti-Drone Guns: Defence Technology That Was Displayed At India's 77th Republic Day Parade

India celebrated its 77th Republic Day today with a grand parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi, The parade showcased the nations military prowess and technological innovations. The event drew thousands of spectators and highlighted themes of self-reliance and joint operations. European Union leaders Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, attended as chief guests, symbolising strengthened ties between India and the European Union. The parade featured mechanised columns, aerial displays, and tableaux that underscored India's advancements in defence technology, from missiles to unmanned systems.

1. BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

The BrahMos missile, a product of Indo-Russian collaboration, rolled down Kartavya Path on a mobile autonomous launcher. This ramjet-powered weapon reaches speeds up to Mach 2.8 and offers precision strikes over extended ranges. Deployed across all three armed services, it exemplifies Indias strike capabilities and has been inducted for versatile battlefield roles.

#WATCH | The SURYASTRA Universal Rocket Launcher System, led by Lt. Mehak Bhati of the 40 Field Regiment, approaches the saluting dais.



Following it, the BRAHMOS Weapon System, led by Capt. Animesh Rohila of the 344 Missile Regiment, rolls along Kartavya Path, showcasing… pic.twitter.com/ZMQon4aAhc — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 26, 2026

2. Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile (LR-AShM)

Making its debut, the LR-AShM hypersonic glide missile impressed with its advanced features. Developed by DRDO, it targets static and moving assets up to 1500 kilometres away, launching at Mach 10 and averaging Mach 5 in a quasi-ballistic trajectory. Equipped with indigenous sensors and a two-stage propulsion system, it flies low and manoeuvrably, evading enemy radars for much of its path.

3. Robotic Dogs

Rifle-mounted robotic dogs marched alongside troops, highlighting futuristic warfare integration. These AI-powered systems assist in reconnaissance and combat support, with the army inducting multiple units for enhanced mobility and threat detection in challenging terrains.

Warfare is entering a new phase driven by AI and robotics.



Across the world, we’re seeing robotic dogs equipped with flamethrowers or machine guns, including recent examples from India.



If drones defined 2024 and 2025, humanoid robots are likely to define 2026. pic.twitter.com/Y1mIpPi2mf — 💻0xShar3✨ (@0xShar3) January 21, 2026

4. Drones and UAVs

Several drone technologies featured prominently, including the Divyastra swarm drones for artillery fire correction and the Shaktibaan tethered drone system. The ZOLT hybrid UAV added to the display of unmanned aerial versatility. Anti-drone guns were also showcased, underscoring countermeasures against aerial threats in modern battlespaces.

5. Attack Helicopters

The aerial segment roared with attack helicopters like the indigenous LCH Prachand, designed for high-altitude operations. Joined by the RUDRA, an armed variant of the Dhruv, and the Apache AH-64E, these platforms provide close air support, neutralising ground and air targets with precision munitions.

6. Main Battle Tanks

Indias armoured might was evident with the Arjun MK1 tank, boasting a 120 mm rifled gun and Kanchan armour for superior protection. The T-90 Bhishma complemented it, featuring upgrades for drone surveillance and laser-guided missiles effective up to five kilometres.

7. Akash Air Defence System

The Akash missile system rolled out as a key element of layered air defence. This indigenous surface-to-air weapon intercepts aerial threats with high accuracy, bolstering Indias shield against incoming attacks.

8. Nag Missile System

The Nag anti-tank guided missile, displayed on a tracked MK2 platform, targets armoured vehicles with top-attack precision. Its fire-and-forget capability makes it a vital asset for ground forces in offensive operations.

9. High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle

The HMRV, Indias first indigenously designed armoured light specialist vehicle, featured battlefield surveillance radars and anti-drone weaponry. It supports small teams in detecting low-flying threats and enabling rapid strikes with advanced communications.

10. Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher

Debuting in the parade, the Suryastra system offers deep strike firepower for long-range engagements. This versatile launcher enhances the armys ability to dominate battlefields with sustained rocket barrages.

11. Naval Technologies Tableau

A DRDO tableau focused on naval innovations for combat submarines, including the Integrated Combat Suite for underwater warfare and the Wire-Guided Heavy Weight Torpedo for anti-submarine dominance. The Air Independent Propulsion system was also highlighted, extending submarine endurance and stealth.

11. Fighter Jets in Fly-Past

The fly-past included Rafale and Sukhoi jets in precision formations, demonstrating aerial superiority. These multi-role fighters, with advanced avionics, underscored Indias air power projection.