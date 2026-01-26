 India's UPI Expands Globally: Japan To Trial Unified Payments For Indian Tourists
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndia's UPI Expands Globally: Japan To Trial Unified Payments For Indian Tourists

India's UPI Expands Globally: Japan To Trial Unified Payments For Indian Tourists

India’s UPI payment system is expanding internationally, with Japan trialing it for Indian tourists in FY26. Partnering with NTT Data, NPCI aims to enable seamless payments from Indian bank accounts. This move supports rising Indian tourism in Japan and follows UPI’s global adoption in eight countries, reinforcing its status as the world’s largest real-time payment system.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
India's UPI Expands Globally: Japan To Trial Unified Payments For Indian Tourists | IANS

New Delhi: India’s QR‑code payment network, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), is expanding beyond its borders, with Japan among countries trialling the system to serve growing numbers of Indian tourists, a report has said.

The report from Nikkei Asia said that Japanese IT services company NTT Data is partnering with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to run a trial in Japan in FY26 that would let Indian tourists pay with UPI and have their Indian bank accounts debited.

"The companies are considering ways to connect Japanese and Indian payment networks," the report said.

Read Also
US: OpenAI Plans Ads In ChatGPT Free & Go Versions, Sparks Privacy Concerns
article-image

The move aims to capture a surging number of Indian tourists as Japan received about 3.15 lakh visitors from India in 2025, up 35 per cent year‑on‑year.

FPJ Shorts
India's UPI Expands Globally: Japan To Trial Unified Payments For Indian Tourists
India's UPI Expands Globally: Japan To Trial Unified Payments For Indian Tourists
Orry Takes DIG At Sara Ali Khan's Career While Posing From Lollapalooza India 2026 After She Unfollows Him, Netizens Call Him 'Bully'
Orry Takes DIG At Sara Ali Khan's Career While Posing From Lollapalooza India 2026 After She Unfollows Him, Netizens Call Him 'Bully'
Navi Mumbai: Case Filed Against 5 Panvel Schools For Operating Without Govt Approval
Navi Mumbai: Case Filed Against 5 Panvel Schools For Operating Without Govt Approval
'Gomzy Is Back': Fans Go Crazy As Tulsi & Mihir's Face-Off With Son Gautam Virani Nears In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
'Gomzy Is Back': Fans Go Crazy As Tulsi & Mihir's Face-Off With Son Gautam Virani Nears In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

McKinsey has projected the number of outbound trips from India rising from 13 million in 2022 to 90 million in 2040, as growing middle-class incomes fuel an appetite for foreign trips, the report said.

UPI, launched in 2016 as a government‑led initiative, has become part of everyday life and allows a single QR code to be used by major payment applications.

UPI transactions rose 42 per cent in fiscal 2024 to 185.8 billion, and an IMF report in June 2025 called it the “world’s largest real‑time payment system.”

NPCI and the Indian government have exported UPI to eight countries since 2021, including Bhutan, Singapore, France, Sri Lanka and the UAE, and are helping nations such as Peru and Namibia develop similar rails.

Read Also
Robotic Dogs, BrahMos, Anti-Drone Guns: Defence Technology That Was Displayed At India's 77th...
article-image

The report noted UPI’s rapid domestic adoption was driven by its shared‑platform design as well as banks and fintech companies developing their payment apps with UPI as a common standard.

UPI accounted for 58 per cent of in-store payments in India in 2024 and set to rise to 76 per cent in 2030, when cash transactions could fall from 15 per cent to 7 per cent, according to US payments company Worldpay.

NTT Data, likely to promote UPI to Japanese merchants, already offers payment terminals for businesses in India and Southeast Asia with around 6 million Indian stores, including e-commerce businesses, using its services.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's UPI Expands Globally: Japan To Trial Unified Payments For Indian Tourists
India's UPI Expands Globally: Japan To Trial Unified Payments For Indian Tourists
India's Semiconductor Push Gains Momentum As ASML Tech Powers Dholera Fab
India's Semiconductor Push Gains Momentum As ASML Tech Powers Dholera Fab
US: OpenAI Plans Ads In ChatGPT Free & Go Versions, Sparks Privacy Concerns
US: OpenAI Plans Ads In ChatGPT Free & Go Versions, Sparks Privacy Concerns
Robotic Dogs, BrahMos, Anti-Drone Guns: Defence Technology That Was Displayed At India's 77th...
Robotic Dogs, BrahMos, Anti-Drone Guns: Defence Technology That Was Displayed At India's 77th...
Is Wikipedia's End Near? ChatGPT 5.2 Caught Using Grokipedia As Source In Multiple Tests
Is Wikipedia's End Near? ChatGPT 5.2 Caught Using Grokipedia As Source In Multiple Tests