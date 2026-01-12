 'One Way Or The Other, We're Gonna Have Greenland,' Says US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump said the United States will acquire Greenland to prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the strategic Arctic territory. Calling ownership “inevitable,” he said Washington prefers a negotiated deal but needs full control for security reasons, dismissing NATO concerns and downplaying Greenland’s current defenses.

IANS
Updated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | File Pic

Washington: President Donald Trump said the United States will acquire Greenland, warning that failure to do so would allow Russia or China to gain control of the strategic Arctic territory.

US President Donald Trump's Statement

“If we don't take Greenland, Russia or China will,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “And I'm not letting that happen.”

Trump said he preferred a negotiated agreement but insisted the outcome was inevitable. “I'd rather — I'd love to make a deal with ’em. It's easier,” he said. “But one way or the other, we're gonna have Greenland.”

Asked whether military action was being considered, Trump said the US focus was on ownership. “We're talking about acquiring, not leasing, not having it short term. We're talking about acquiring,” he said.

He dismissed concerns that such a move could undermine NATO. “I'm the one that saved NATO,” Trump said, adding that alliance members were now paying “5 per cent of GDP.”

Trump downplayed Greenland’s current defenses. “Basically their defense is two dog sleds,” he said, contrasting that with the presence of “Russian destroyers and submarines and Chinese destroyers and submarines all over the place.”

He said the US military presence alone was insufficient. “You need ownership. You really need a title, as they say in the real estate business,” Trump said.

Asked whether Denmark had been presented with a formal offer, Trump said no. “I haven't done that, but Greenland should make the deal,” he said.

Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, holds strategic importance due to its location in the Arctic and its proximity to emerging shipping routes and military corridors.

The US already maintains a military presence in Greenland, and Arctic security has become a growing concern amid increased Russian and Chinese activity in the region.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

