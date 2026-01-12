'We’re Looking At Some Very Strong Options': Donald Trump’s Stern Warning To Iran’s Leadership Over Protest Killings | VIDEO

Trump issues a stern warning to Iran’s leadership as deadly anti-government protests escalate, with the US military closely monitoring the situation | X

US President Donald Trump on Monday warned of “very strong options” against Iran’s leadership amid reports of civilian deaths during ongoing anti-government protests across the country.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from Florida to the White House, Trump said the situation in Iran was under close military scrutiny. “There seem to be some people killed that aren’t supposed to be killed. These are violent if you call them leaders they rule through violence. We’re looking at it very seriously,” he said.

US Military Reviewing Options

Trump confirmed that the US military is actively monitoring developments. “The military’s looking at it. We’re looking at some very strong options and we’ll make a determination,” he said, adding that he was receiving hourly intelligence updates from Iran.

According to a PBS news report, Iran has killed at least 538 people, with activists warning that the death toll could be even higher.

When asked if Iran had crossed a red line, Trump declined to provide specifics but issued a sharp warning against retaliation. “If they do that, we will hit them at levels they’ve never been hit before. They won’t even believe it,” he said.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Iranian authorities to exercise maximum restraint and avoid disproportionate use of force. His spokesperson also called for restoring communications and access to information.

Iran Unrest

Protests have erupted in multiple Iranian cities since late December over economic hardship and the sharp fall of the rial. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused some protesters of acting to please the United States, while security forces continue to clash with what officials describe as “rioters.” No official death toll has been released.

With inputs from Agency.