'Not All Bengaluru Auto Drivers Are Rude': Rapido Man Helps Lady Passenger To Find Her Missing AirPods For Hours; Receives Praise On Internet | X @palak_malhotra8

Bengaluru: An auto driver in Bengaluru is receiving praise on the Internet for helping a frustrated passenger track down her lost AirPods during another ride. The auto driver, identified as Darshan, stuck with the lady for around one and a half hours until she got her device, which was pocketed by a customer. The lady passenger took to her social media handle on X to share the heartwarming story and also showed gratitude towards the kind driver.

@palak_malhotra8 shared on X that she lost her AirPods during an auto ride on Thursday, September 11. She wrote that she was able to track the live location of her AirPods with the Find My Device option, so she booked another ride and asked the driver to help her track her lost AirPods. The driver, who identified as Darshan, agreed to the request and drove around for one and a half hours, while cancelling his other rides during the period until the lady got her AirPods back.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE POST:

The X user wrote, "For 1.5 hrs, Darshan drove me across 3 locations and convinced my previous driver (in whose auto I dropped them) to track down the passenger and bring the AirPods back..."

Driver Did Not Understand Hindi Or English, Still Stuck Around...

The lady wrote that the driver was not able to understand anything in Hindi or English, and still, he stuck with her during the search. She wrote, "Here’s the most heartwarming part: Darshan didn’t speak fluent English or Hindi... And I don’t know Kannada (apart from “Kannada gothilla”). It took him 20 minutes of gestures and broken words to explain what was happening..."

She also revealed that she shared a cup of tea with the driver as a warm gesture, and she got her AirPods back.

She wrote in her post, "10 mins and a cup of ginger tea later, my AirPods were back... Darshan is a B.Com grad saving for his MBA, driving his father’s auto in the meantime. Not all heroes wear capes. Some drive autos in Bangalore." The post is going viral on social media and proving that even Bengaluru auto drivers can be kind and helpful.