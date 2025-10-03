Bengaluru Man Amazed At Finding A Goat In His Shared Cab; Viral Selfie Leaves Netizens In Splits | X @Basi_cally

Bengaluru: Commuting in Bengaluru's traffic is always full of surprises, but one man’s cab ride has taken the internet by storm after he discovered a goat as his fellow passenger. He immediately captured the unusual instance in his phone. The selfie is now going viral on social media, with many netizens leaving their hilarious comments on it.

The incident came to light when the commuter, who had booked a shared cab, posted a selfie on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the photo, the man is seen smiling from his seat while a black goat can be seen seated casually behind him. The quirky image quickly went viral, with nearly half a million views, thousands of shares, likes, and memes flooding social media.

According to the passenger, he did not immediately realize the animal was inside the vehicle. When he settled down in the cab, he noticed the goat comfortably occupying a seat in the back. Amused rather than getting scared, he decided to capture the moment with a selfie.

He wrote in his post on X, "I got in a shared cab today and later realised there was a goat behind me..." Further, he also wrote, "There was a faint smell, but I thought it was the old car leather. Turns out the leather was still alive."

While details about the cab driver and the goat’s owner remain unclear, the incident has become yet another addition to Bengaluru’s long list of offbeat viral stories. Known as India’s startup hub, the city often trends online for its quirky happenings, from strange instances.