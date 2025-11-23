Mumbai News: 3-Day Gurmat Samagam Begins In Sion To Mark 350th Shahidi Shatabdi Of Guru Tegh Bahadur

3-Day Gurmat Samagam Begins In Sion To Mark 350th Shahidi Shatabdi Of Guru Tegh Bahadur | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 22: The three-day Gurmat Samagam to mark the 350th Shahidi Shatabdi of Sikh leader, Guru Tegh Bahadur, will begin in Sion, Mumbai, today.

Event to Honour Sacrifice of ‘Hind Di Chaddar’

The event will commemorate the martyrdom of the ninth guru of Sikhism, revered as 'Hind Di Chaddar'. Thousands of devotees from the Mumbai region will gather to honour the guru's unparalleled sacrifice for human dignity, religious freedom, and universal justice.

The gathering is organised by the Maharashtra Sikh Association, in collaboration with Guru Nanak Vidyak Sanstha, Gurudwara Guru Tegh Bahadur Darbar Raoli Camp, Mumbai,

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Sewak Jatha Trust, and the Supreme Council of Navi Mumbai Gurudwaras.

Kirtan, Katha Vichaar, and Ardas to Highlight Day One

Sunday will feature gurbani kirtan by eminent raagi jathas, katha vichaar on the guru’s life, and ardas and blessings.

Hundreds of volunteers, sevak jathas, social organisations, and not-for-profits are participating in the event to ensure smooth arrangements, Sangat comfort, security and coordination.

Organisers Pay Tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom

Bal Malkit Singh, convenor of Maharashtra Sikh Association and executive chairman of Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, stated that the samagam is a tribute to the unmatched martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

"His sacrifice for humanity remains a guiding light for generations. We are grateful to the sangat and all supporting organisations for their wholehearted participation," said Singh.

Programme Schedule: 23 to 25 November 2025

350th Shahidi Shatabdi of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Dates: 23 to 25 November 2025

Time: From 6.00pl onwards

Venue: Guru Nanak High School Ground, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Sion, Mumbai.

Day 1: 23 November

• Gurbani kirtan by raagi jathas

• Katha vichaar on Guru Tegh Bahadur's life

• Opening ardas and blessings

Day 2: 24 November

• Gurbani Kirtan and gurmat vichar

• Inter-school competitions: kirtan, quiz, essay, speech, skits, art

• Youth engagement on Sikh history, culture and values

Day 3: 25 November (main samagam)

• Gurbani kirtan by jathas

• Collective recitation of 'salok mahalla 9' by 350 children

• Felicitation of competition winners by Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy

• Addresses by distinguished dignitaries

• Concluding ardas

All donations received at the samagam will be dedicated towards relief efforts for the Punjab Floods.

