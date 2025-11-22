Filmy-Style Robbery: Robbers Kidnap Chow Chow Dog During Car Theft In Rajasthan’s Jaipur - VIDEO

CCTV screengrab | YT/@Rakesh Gusain

Jaipur: A shocking incident has come to light from Jaipur’s Brahmpuri area in Rajasthan, where thieves not only stole a car but also kidnapped a Chow Chow dog during broad daylight from a busy road. The police solved the entire case within just two hours. A woman has been arrested, while her two accomplices are reported to be on the run. The accused in custody has been identified as Navseerat, a resident of Punjab.

The police have also obtained CCTV footage of the incident. During the robbery, one of the assailants pointed a pistol at the driver and forced him out of the car, while another followed behind on a motorcycle, conducting surveillance. The woman accused was positioned ahead as part of the plan.

The CCTV footage shows the car owner closing the rear door after seating the dog. He then enters the driver’s seat. The video then shows a masked man entering the car and sitting on the passenger side. Shortly afterwards, another masked man arrives with a pistol, orders the car owner to get out, and drives away with the vehicle.

Car Recovered, Dog Rescued

DCP North, Karan Sharma, stated that the car was equipped with a GPS tracker, which helped the police trace its location. Police also confirmed that the dog has been rescued and the car recovered.

The accused woman, Navseerat, has completed her B.Sc. in Nursing. The police have not found any previous criminal record for her. The search is ongoing to apprehend the other two accused.

About Chow Chow Breed

The Chow Chow is an ancient spitz-type dog originating from China, distinguished by its thick double coat, distinctive blue-black tongue and lion-like mane.