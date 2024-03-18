 MFA League: Storm Chasers FC Beat Pena Madridista FC In Tough Win
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMFA League: Storm Chasers FC Beat Pena Madridista FC In Tough Win

MFA League: Storm Chasers FC Beat Pena Madridista FC In Tough Win

Strikers Abhishek Sonawane and Siddhesh Thakur were bang on target scoring a goal each for Storm Chasers, while Pena Madridsta FC pulled one back through Yash Salvi’s efforts.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 09:29 PM IST
article-image

Storm Chasers FC scored a hard-fought 2-1 win against Pena Madridsta FC in a Second Division match of the Mumbai District Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Air India Colony ground, Kalina on Monday evening.

Strikers Abhishek Sonawane and Siddhesh Thakur were bang on target scoring a goal each for Storm Chasers, while Pena Madridsta FC pulled one back through Yash Salvi’s efforts.

Earlier, Blitzkrieg FC and Future Star FC shared honours as they played out a 2-2 draw in another match of the same division. Raj Chandgadkar and Amir Shaikh scored one goal each for Blitzkrieg while Future Star FC scored their two goals through the efforts of Rudolf D’Souza and Kshitij Chawan to snatch a draw and share two points.

Read Also
MFA League: Khanngam Horam's Hat-Trick Powers Kenkre FC To Big Victory
article-image

Results - Third Div: Worli Warriors Academy 4 (Chirag Banwal, Shoheb Shaikh, Tejas Pansare, Laingaihawm S.) beat South Mumbai FA 0.

Palkaya FC 1 (Shantu Kattimani) beat Dazzlers FC 0.

Second Div: Blitzkrieg FC 2 (Raj Chandgadkar, Amir Shaikh) drew with Future Star FC 2 (Rudolf D’Souza, Kshitij Chawan).

Storm Chasers FC 2 (Abhishek Sonawane, Siddhesh Thakur) beat Pena Madridsta FC 1 (Yash Salvi).

Read Also
MFA League: Kaustubh Meher's Brace Propels Catholic Gymkhana To Victory Over Regal FC
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NDA Announces Bihar Seat-Sharing Pact: BJP To Contest 17, JD(U) 16, Chirag's LJP 5

NDA Announces Bihar Seat-Sharing Pact: BJP To Contest 17, JD(U) 16, Chirag's LJP 5

Mumbai News: Man Attempts Suicide By Jumping From 3rd Floor Of Mantralaya Building; Visuals Surface

Mumbai News: Man Attempts Suicide By Jumping From 3rd Floor Of Mantralaya Building; Visuals Surface

Video: Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Lands In Mumbai, Heads Straight To Seek Blessings At...

Video: Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Lands In Mumbai, Heads Straight To Seek Blessings At...

Satranga Female Version: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Can You Please Stop Tulsi Kumar From Ruining/Killing...

Satranga Female Version: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Can You Please Stop Tulsi Kumar From Ruining/Killing...

Seema Kushwaha, Lawyer Of Victims In Nirbhaya, Hathras & Shraddha Walkar Cases, Joins BJP

Seema Kushwaha, Lawyer Of Victims In Nirbhaya, Hathras & Shraddha Walkar Cases, Joins BJP