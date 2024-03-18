MFA League: Storm Chasers FC Beat Pena Madridista FC In Tough Win

Storm Chasers FC scored a hard-fought 2-1 win against Pena Madridsta FC in a Second Division match of the Mumbai District Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Air India Colony ground, Kalina on Monday evening.

Strikers Abhishek Sonawane and Siddhesh Thakur were bang on target scoring a goal each for Storm Chasers, while Pena Madridsta FC pulled one back through Yash Salvi’s efforts.

Earlier, Blitzkrieg FC and Future Star FC shared honours as they played out a 2-2 draw in another match of the same division. Raj Chandgadkar and Amir Shaikh scored one goal each for Blitzkrieg while Future Star FC scored their two goals through the efforts of Rudolf D’Souza and Kshitij Chawan to snatch a draw and share two points.

Results - Third Div: Worli Warriors Academy 4 (Chirag Banwal, Shoheb Shaikh, Tejas Pansare, Laingaihawm S.) beat South Mumbai FA 0.

Palkaya FC 1 (Shantu Kattimani) beat Dazzlers FC 0.

Second Div: Blitzkrieg FC 2 (Raj Chandgadkar, Amir Shaikh) drew with Future Star FC 2 (Rudolf D’Souza, Kshitij Chawan).

Storm Chasers FC 2 (Abhishek Sonawane, Siddhesh Thakur) beat Pena Madridsta FC 1 (Yash Salvi).